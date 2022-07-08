Collective Brewing Project – American Sour Red

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it received its second contract from a major US-based hotel brand. This Fortune 1000 hospitality company signed its first agreement in February 2022 for a Seattle property. The newest location set to add a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to its public safety team is on the Big Island of Hawaii. The Knightscope Robot Roadshow was present for the client’s bi-annual gathering of its general managers held in Orlando, Florida in May. With over 5,000 properties in its native US market, the conference was highly attended and directly resulted in the acquisition of the latest contract. Knightscope is proud to be associated with such a powerful brand and optimistically anticipates expansion to more properties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005590/en/ Global Fortune 1000 Hotel & Resort Chain Signs Another Knightscope Contract (Photo: Business Wire)

ECONOMY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO