ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Collective Brewing Project – American Sour Red

By Tristan Lowery
10000birds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I got this bottle of American Sour Red from the Collective Brewing Project of Fort Worth, Texas as a gift a few months back, I knew the only time I’d be able to get away with reviewing a beer with such brash, jingoistic imagery was around the American Independence Day...

www.10000birds.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

MeliBio Bee-Free Honey Available Now For Limited Edition Summer Menu in San Francisco at Upscale Restaurant BAIA

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- MeliBio, the world’s first company focused on creating real honey without bees, is partnering with San Francisco-based BAIA for an exciting new summer menu. The upscale restaurant will showcase the award-winning bee-free honey in two summer-exclusive menu items, a bruschetta appetizer and a panna cotta dessert. Guests of BAIA will have a chance to be among the world’s first to sample MeliBio’s bee-free honey from July to September 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005431/en/ BAIA’s Bruschetta with MeliBio Bee-Free Honey (Photo: Business Wire)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Conversation U.S.

Light pollution is disrupting the seasonal rhythms of plants and trees, lengthening pollen season in US cities

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea City lights that blaze all night are profoundly disrupting urban plants’ phenology – shifting when their buds open in the spring and when their leaves change colors and drop in the fall. New research I coauthored shows how nighttime lights are lengthening the growing season in cities, which can affect everything from allergies to local economies. In our study, my colleagues and I analyzed trees and shrubs at about 3,000 sites in U.S. cities to see how they responded under different lighting conditions over a five-year period. Plants use...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Gardening: How to plan now for cold-season crops

If you missed out on growing a summer vegetable garden – or are enjoying homegrown produce right now and would like to extend your bounty -- it’s time to start planning. In most temperate regions, the window of opportunity for growing cool-season crops is opening. Take advantage, and you’ll be positioned to harvest vegetables long after your neighbors have packed up their gardening supplies. Homegrown Brussels sprouts for Thanksgiving, anyone?
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Food & Drinks
The Associated Press

Global Fortune 1000 Hotel & Resort Chain Signs Another Knightscope Contract

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it received its second contract from a major US-based hotel brand. This Fortune 1000 hospitality company signed its first agreement in February 2022 for a Seattle property. The newest location set to add a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to its public safety team is on the Big Island of Hawaii. The Knightscope Robot Roadshow was present for the client’s bi-annual gathering of its general managers held in Orlando, Florida in May. With over 5,000 properties in its native US market, the conference was highly attended and directly resulted in the acquisition of the latest contract. Knightscope is proud to be associated with such a powerful brand and optimistically anticipates expansion to more properties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005590/en/ Global Fortune 1000 Hotel & Resort Chain Signs Another Knightscope Contract (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy