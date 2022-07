Freshly upgraded Interior Feature Modern cabinets, lighting and timeless hard flooring throughout the home with carpeted bedrooms! The homes have nice updated Thick Vinyl Blinds on all the windows. We are located in Avondale near Cincinnati Zoo, Botanical Garden, Xavier University, UC University and the Children's Hospital. University Townhomes offers some of the best priced homes in the area, with two bedroom Garden Style homes with no neighbors above or below starting at just $1,195. Our town home's feature desirable private backyards, WD hookups, and ground level entrances. You definitely need to put University Townhomes on your must-see list! If you are tired of apartment living please check us out. We have a residential feel.

