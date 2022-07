Local ice cream and chocolate maker Aglamesis Bro’s has announced that it is expanding its operation for the first time in 50 years. Aglamesis Bro’s will soon open a new 7,000-square-foot chocolate manufacturing facility near TQL Stadium in the West End, per a release. The location on Central Avenue was originally purchased in 2019 from the Costa Produce Company. Aglamesis Bro’s says it was set to begin operation in 2020 but paused due to COVID-19.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO