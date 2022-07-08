ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

4471 Rybolt Rd.

thexunewswire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGETOWN - Simple 1 floor living in park like private setting. - Minutes to highways...

www.thexunewswire.com

WKRC

Iconic West Side business for sale

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - An iconic family-owned business in the West Side is now listed on the market. Trotta's Pizza and Drive Thru is famous for its delicious food and unconventional service style. You order your food and any drinks you want in the drive-thru, pull off to the side,...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1271 Rutledge Avenue,

1271 Rutledge Ave Unit 1 4BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Come see our 4BR/1BA home located in Cincinnati, Oh! This unit has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, updated bathroom, updated flooring, freshly painted, w/d hookups, comfy bedroom sizes, central air, a shared basement, and offers on/off street parking!! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply!
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1920 Harvard Street,

1920 Harvard St 2BR/1BA (Fairfield Twp) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss out on this cute and cozy 2BR/1BA home on the East Side of Hamilton! This beauty has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, hardwood flooring, w/d hookup, carport, off street parking, and a yard. If you snooze, you lose!! Visit us at bbrents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Goshen restaurant reopens after tornado to large crowd

Residents and businesses in Goshen are continuing to rebuild after the devastating aftermath of Wednesday's tornado. For some, that means rebuilding their business and their home. Lori's American Grille reopened its doors for the first time Monday. “It’s just, it’s something you don’t imagine going through yourself," owner Lori Ellen...
GOSHEN, OH
thexunewswire.com

209 Woodward St

Industrial-Style Studio Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment in Over-the-Rhine - This 3rd Floor industrial-style apartment is the epitome of historic Over-the-Rhine. The open layout, exposed beams and brick, hardwood floors, and recessed lighting provide endless possibilities with how you choose to set up this unit!. Open closet, storage, washer/dryer located pantry/kitchen with...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

722 East Avenue,

722 East Ave Rear Efficiency/1BA Apartment (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our Efficiency/1BA East Hamilton apartment. This cute and cozy apartment is located in the rear of the building and comes with an equipped kitchen and linoleum flooring. Don't pass it up at this price! Visit us at bbrents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

5020 Rapid Run Road,

5020 Rapid Run Rd 4BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with flooring, windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. There is also a separate dining area, w/d hookup, utility tub, central air, a full basement, off street parking, and a 1 car attached garage. Outside you'll find a beautiful yard!
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

41 Crossbow Ct

Beautiful Single Family Home for Rent in Pierce TWP - COMING SOON! Please do not disturb current occupants. Home will be available in the coming weeks. If you have questions on availability, please reach out to us by visiting our website, authenticresidential.com ; For all applications an average credit score of 625 for the household is required, along with 3X rent as household income to be considered. Our rental criteria can be viewed here: https://familyhomerentals.sharepoint.com/:b:/s/RentalScreeningCriteriaHostSite/EWMt0xnCbaxNisRDcQuQaL4B6gRMqZWT_mBlCLV6-UyD5g?e=KiLCJX.
AMELIA, OH
thexunewswire.com

0 Harrison Ave

Large 1- Bdrm w/ Eat in Kitchen & Free Heat and AC - Property Id: 934241. Trotting Home is now renting a NEWLY renovated 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment. This 1st-floor apartment is 775 sq ft. located in an Mt. Healthy duplex. This updated, one-large bedroom unit provides beautiful natural light, freshly painted walls, gorgeous hardwood floors, and an eat-in kitchen with new appliances. There is onsite laundry and additional storage. The building has no smoking and no pets policy. The owner pays for water, sewage, A/C, and heat. The tenant only pays gas/electric for their unit. If interested please contact trottinghomellc@gmail.com.
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
thexunewswire.com

5107 Peters Cartridge Factory 1409 Grandin Road

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Loft - This is a nice loft located along the Little Miami River and right next to the Loveland Bike Trail. No need to worry about furnishing or essentials, this loft comes fully furnished and stocked with laundry detergent, towels, and all your basic essentials! If you step outside of the building, you'll find a wonderful brewery right next door to this loft. You can also bring your pets to this location! There is no smoking allowed in this unit.
MAINEVILLE, OH
thexunewswire.com

1405 Clay St

Beautifully Restored Open 1-Bedroom/1.5 Bath - 1405 Clay Street offers 4 restored open1-bedroom units, each enveloping a whole floor of the building. Unit #1 is on the 2nd floor of the building, above Nolia Kitchen, and is equipped with stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, stackable washer/dryer and breakfast nook. The full bathroom displays a newly tiled shower and seamless glass shower doors with an oversized shower head. A half bath is added off of the living space for convenience. The historic exposed brick, hardwood floors, and natural wood moulding meets present day with contemporary accents.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Ice Cream and Chocolate Maker Aglamesis Bro’s to Expand for the First Time in 50 Years

Local ice cream and chocolate maker Aglamesis Bro’s has announced that it is expanding its operation for the first time in 50 years. Aglamesis Bro’s will soon open a new 7,000-square-foot chocolate manufacturing facility near TQL Stadium in the West End, per a release. The location on Central Avenue was originally purchased in 2019 from the Costa Produce Company. Aglamesis Bro’s says it was set to begin operation in 2020 but paused due to COVID-19.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

232 Erkenbrecher Ave

Convenient Complete Remodel Studio Apartment UC Cincinnati Children's Hospital - Pre Leasing for July 1st 2022 Move-In. 9 total units available. Convenient studio apartment across the street from Cincinnati Children's hospital. Five houses from Cincinnati Zoo. Excellent location for students attending UC college of medicine. Completely remodel units with shaker cabinets, granite countertops featuring built in desk, stainless appliances including fridge, stove and microwave. Expanded storage in walk through closet with updated bath. LED lighting throughout. Wifi controls for in unit heat and AC. Vertical bike storage outside each door. Coin laundry on site in basement. **Limited Parking** Spaces available on street but highly competitive. Great for travelling nurses with access to CCHMC parking lot.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

PRICE HILL- UNIT #1 5 ROOM 2 BEDROOM ON FIRST FLOOR OF 2 FAMILY

Nice unit in brick 2 family with hardwood floors FP. Separate furnace & HWH, solarium & enclosed porch. Landlord pays water. Garage available to tenant if agrees to cut the grass regularly. Location. 4351 Ridgeview Ave., Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1295. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 07/07/2022. Listing ID.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio lens lab lays off 38 people as branches around U.S. shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company that manufactures lenses for vision improvement is laying off 38 people at its facility in the Lockbourne village. VSP Optical Group informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about this through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The company, which works as VSPOne on Rohr […]
COLUMBUS, OH

