Thomas Jefferson said “A democratic society depends on an informed and educated citizenry.” Local newspapers have always been a vital part of informing society, but papers around the country are struggling. Some are closing completely. Some, like The Register Guard, have been bought out by large chains and are cutting service. Good journalism informs the public and can help keep government honest. What is the effect of changes in ownership on good journalism that educates the community?

EUGENE, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO