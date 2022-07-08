ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
732 The Electric Duo at Buckeye Lake Winery

visitfairfieldcounty.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article732 The Electric Duo is back to entertain at Buckeye Lake Winery on select dates...

visitfairfieldcounty.org

The Conversation U.S.

Light pollution is disrupting the seasonal rhythms of plants and trees, lengthening pollen season in US cities

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea City lights that blaze all night are profoundly disrupting urban plants’ phenology – shifting when their buds open in the spring and when their leaves change colors and drop in the fall. New research I coauthored shows how nighttime lights are lengthening the growing season in cities, which can affect everything from allergies to local economies. In our study, my colleagues and I analyzed trees and shrubs at about 3,000 sites in U.S. cities to see how they responded under different lighting conditions over a five-year period. Plants use...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Global Fortune 1000 Hotel & Resort Chain Signs Another Knightscope Contract

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it received its second contract from a major US-based hotel brand. This Fortune 1000 hospitality company signed its first agreement in February 2022 for a Seattle property. The newest location set to add a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to its public safety team is on the Big Island of Hawaii. The Knightscope Robot Roadshow was present for the client’s bi-annual gathering of its general managers held in Orlando, Florida in May. With over 5,000 properties in its native US market, the conference was highly attended and directly resulted in the acquisition of the latest contract. Knightscope is proud to be associated with such a powerful brand and optimistically anticipates expansion to more properties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005590/en/ Global Fortune 1000 Hotel & Resort Chain Signs Another Knightscope Contract (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

MeliBio Bee-Free Honey Available Now For Limited Edition Summer Menu in San Francisco at Upscale Restaurant BAIA

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- MeliBio, the world’s first company focused on creating real honey without bees, is partnering with San Francisco-based BAIA for an exciting new summer menu. The upscale restaurant will showcase the award-winning bee-free honey in two summer-exclusive menu items, a bruschetta appetizer and a panna cotta dessert. Guests of BAIA will have a chance to be among the world’s first to sample MeliBio’s bee-free honey from July to September 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005431/en/ BAIA’s Bruschetta with MeliBio Bee-Free Honey (Photo: Business Wire)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

