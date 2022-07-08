Betty Jean Oliver

(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday July 14th at 12noon at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Flat Lick Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
(Age 83, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Thursday July 14th at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in House Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
(Age 32, of Crofton) Funeral service will be Wednesday July 13th at 12noon at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton. Burial will follow in Ridgetop Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton.
(Age 88, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday July 14th at 10am at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
One of the suspects sought in connection with the November 28 fatal shooting incident on East Ninth Street near the Princess Theater has been arrested by the Hopkinsville Police Department. Twenty-one-year-old Zamarius Humphries of Hopkinsville was booked in the Christian County Jail Monday morning and had been sought on warrants...
Madisonville Police have a new way to contact them in an emergency. Police now have a text to 9-1-1 feature available. However police ask that the texting feature is only used if calling 9-1-1 isn’t possible. More information about texting to 9-1-1 is posted on the Madisonville Police Facebook...
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on multiple felony charges Sunday afternoon after he allegedly entered a South Jessup Street home, took a gun and pointed it at people. The arrest citation for 37-year old Antonio Artis alleges he entered the home unwelcomed and refused to leave. A woman inside pointed a gun at him and demanded that he go, but he allegedly took the gun from her and pointed it at the woman and then two people outside while threatening to shoot them.
A man accused of severely injuring a woman during an assault at a South Virginia Street apartment in January has been deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial at this time and he’s been ordered to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center for further evaluation and treatment. Thirty-six-year-old Isaac Benjamin allegedly...
The Barkley Lake Water District has issued a Boil Water Advisory for a section of northern Trigg County. It’s starts on KY 139 North at Countryside Mobile Home Park to Blue Springs Market and includes Hurricane Road from 139 to 778 and Blackhawk Road west of I-24. The advisory...
Hopkinsville police are investigating a shots fired incident from late Sunday night on North Elm Street. An unknown suspect fired multiple shots toward a victim in the area of the 1300 block of North Elm just before midnight, striking three vehicles. No one was injured in the incident and anyone...
A stolen car was recovered Sunday night on Glass Avenue and the driver was arrested. The 2006 Kia Rio had been captured on city cameras earlier in the day and flagged as stolen and Hopkinsville police located the car about 9:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Glass. A traffic...
A car went off Tiny Town Road and into the Red River early Sunday morning in Clarksville and while the driver avoided serious injury, he was arrested for DUI. Clarksville police say the man ran off a bridge near Broadripple Drive and into the water, but was able to get out of the car and make it back to the shore safely with only minor injuries.
