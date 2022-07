CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – Several weeks after a vehicle hit a protestor in Cedar Rapids, police released a statement announcing they have completed their work in regards to the case. Preliminary investigations by police indicated that on June 24th a group of protesters were attempting to legally cross the street in front of the Federal Courthouse when the traffic lights changed, giving the right of way to vehicles on 8th Avenue. A person taking part in the protest was then reportedly struck by a truck. The injured pedestrian was interviewed on-scene by CRPD and then taken by private vehicle to a local hospital for evaluation. On Monday, Cedar Rapids Police announced that they finished gathering evidence in regards to the case and have handed it off to the Black Hawk County Attorney for consideration; the Linn County Attorney recused himself from the matter since he was at the protest.

