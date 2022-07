How, in the thick of budget season, how did Michigan lawmakers find the time to ban the sale of fake urine?. Senate Bill 134 was passed in the Michigan House and Senate with more than the two-thirds support it would need to override a Gov. Gretchen Whitmer veto, if she were to veto it. The Michigan Legislature’s website indicates the bill was presented to Whitmer on Thursday morning, in the 11 a.m. hour.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO