Source: dj xo / The Morning Hustle

Lots of legal updates in the culture this week and you know we had to tap in with Legally Hype to give us more insight!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

First on the docket, the family of Nipsey Hussle can finally get some sort of justice after Eric Holder was officially found guilty for the murder of Nipsey Hussle this week. The verdict comes after nearly three years after the Los Angeles rapper was shot and killed. Legally Hype has more info on his sentencing date and how many years Holder is suspected to get.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Next up, we’ve been keeping you updated with the unfortunate case of Brittney Griner. The WNBA star has been detained in Russia since nearly the start of 2022. Griner was first detained at a Moscow airport for attempting to travel back to the United States with vape cartridges in her luggage.

In the latest update Griner penned a letter to President Biden urging him to help with her release.. White House officials say that Biden recently spoke to the wife of Brittney Griner promising that he would do all he could to reunite her with family as soon as possible. Legally Hype has more insight on this case and more below.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Believe The Hype: Nipsey’s Killer Found Guilty & Whats Next for Brittney Griner was originally published on themorninghustle.com