Heardle is one of many beloved spinoffs that have cropped up in the vein of Wordle, the daily word game that became so popular that it was acquired by The New York Times. In the game, you’re served the first second of a popular song. If you can guess which song it is within one second, then congrats, you win! If not, you have six tries to guess, and after each failed guess, the length of the clip doubles. By your final guess, you have a full 16 seconds to see if you’re the music aficionado you think you are.

MUSIC ・ 4 HOURS AGO