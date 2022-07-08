ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

To protect and swerve: 'Drunk and slurring' Florida cop 'is caught driving his police cruiser in full uniform with an open beer while nearly five times the legal limit'

By Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
Oscar Mayorga, 25, of the Apopka Police Department had to be pulled over when a local resident saw the police cruiser running stop signs and swerving across the road

A Florida police officer was caught drunk on-duty after his colleagues found him swerving down the street in a police cruiser while five times over the legal limit authorities said.

Oscar Mayorga, 25, of the Apopka Police Department was pulled over on July 4 when a local resident saw the car running stop signs and called the cops, saying he was 'all over the road'.

He is later said to have confessed to drinking three tall boys, leaving him close to five times over the legal limit. Mayorgas was scheduled to work a shift at his local police department that evening, and allegedly said that he'd be fine as long as he left a six hour gap between having drinks and starting his shift.

Dramatic police bodycam footage showed a bleary-eyed Mayorga being questioned by cops. His face then took on a glazed quality after he was put onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance for medical treatment.

Fellow officers arrived and asked Mayorga to roll down the window, catching a whiff of booze when he complied, it is claimed.

Slurring his speech, Mayorga, who has now been suspended without pay, told the officers he was on his way to work, investigators say.

But he'd allegedly forgotten about the open beer can in the center cup holder which the other officers spotted.

'There's an open container of alcohol in your vehicle,' said the cops. 'Have you been drinking at all today?'

'That's, no... that's maybe three days old,' said the officer, slurring his words.

'Okay. I [can] smell the alcohol coming from your breath.'

He was arrested on DUI and booked into jail on $1,000 bond after refusing transfer to the hospital.

Oscar Mayorga is shown being pulled over by fellow police officers who caught a strong smell of alcohol when they opened the cruiser door
He'd forgotten about the open beer can in the center cup holder which the other officers spotted

At first, he said he'd taken three Benadryl, medication used to treat allergies and insomnia, two hours ago. It makes users drowsy, and is also often used as a sleep-aid.

'Why would you take three Benadryl knowing you had to work tonight?' the officer asked him, according to Fox News.

He replied that he was trying to sleep, but police officers who pulled Mayorga over appeared to become increasingly incredulous with his excuses.

Police asked the officer to put his hands on the roof of the car and removed his gun.

They lead him over to the stretcher when he continues to slur his words and seems unable to answer their questions.

When officers ask if he wants to go to hospital, the tattooed officer says 'not really, but... if you guys could take care of me right now...' then he trails off.

Finally, he admitted to drinking three cans of beer and hopping into his police cruiser and driving down the road, the bodycam footage shows.

Mayorga’s blood-alcohol level registered at 0.391g/210L, nearly five times the legal limit of 0.08g.

He was placed on administrative leave which the authorities investigate further.

The officer admitted to drinking three cans of beer and hopping into his police cruiser and driving down the road
Mayorga’s blood-alcohol level registered at .391, nearly five times the legal limit

Comments / 71

Dave!
2d ago

Glad his department dealt with it properly rather than attempt to cover it up! DUI/DWI is no laughing matter. It can ruin lives and kill.

Reply
21
Welcome to reality
2d ago

His police union will tell,using cleverly and creatively worded GIBBERISH that explains that actually Office Mayorga,,is the "VICTIM"! It's as predictable as it is inevitable! Legislation needs to be passed that abolishes ALL police unions NATIONWIDE!!!

Reply(10)
7
John Scudder
2d ago

He'll walk. He's a cop. 30 days paid leave. Then back on the street.

Reply(1)
21
 

