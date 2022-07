The evidence is clear at this point: vaping is less dangerous than smoking and helps many people give up their deadly cigarette habit. Nobody who fairly looks at the data can dispute either conclusion, yet tobacco-control researchers, activists, and federal regulators routinely deny or downplay both observations. Science denial is always irritating, but it's especially troublesome in this case because it has polluted the public's understanding of vaping and discouraged smokers from trying an alternative that might save their lives.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO