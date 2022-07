Two months after Young Thug and Gunna were arrested on RICO charges in Atlanta, they’re still in jail. Both rappers, whom prosecutors claim are high-ranking members of the “criminal street gang” YSL, asked a Fulton County court to release them on bond, but both were denied—a stringent and somewhat uncommon step for the court to take. Prosecutors convinced a judge that if Young Thug and Gunna were freed, they might intimidate, harm, or even kill witnesses testifying against them. For now, it looks like they’ll remain in jail until their trial, which is set to begin in January of 2023.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO