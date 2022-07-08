Real Agave Lounge to Open in Enterprise Plaza

Photo: Google Earth Pro

Just above El Real in Downtown Houston, a new, high-end bar is under construction. Real Agave Lounge is tentatively set to open in Enterprise Plaza at 1100 Louisiana St. in late August.

Bill Floyd, owner of Bill Floyd Concepts, told What Now Houston that Hines Corporation is working to renovate the space. “It is truly going to be the best-looking bar in the city of Houston. I’m just amazed at what they’re doing up there,” Floyd shared.

The cocktail menu for the high-end bar will feature a variety of beverages with a focus on tequila. A connecting elevator will allow food from El Real’s kitchen to serve guests at Real Agave.

“It will be much more elevated. It will be more interior Mexican food, not Tex-Mex,” Floyd explained. “Upstairs will be more ceviche, carne asada, and fish. It will be much higher-end product.”

Real Agave will provide a place for the executives in the building to entertain guests and for others to enjoy dinner and cocktails.