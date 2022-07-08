5-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne is ready to commit

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star class of 2023 edge rusher Jayden Wayne is ready to commit. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound pass rusher plans to announce his commitment on Saturday, July 9 at 4 p.m. EDT.

Wayne plays high school football for national powerhouse IMG Academy. He previously played football for Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington.

The Miami Hurricanes are the favorites to land a commitment from Wayne, who will decide among Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Alabama, Oregon and Miami.

Wayne visited all of his top six schools over the past couple of months.

He’s ranked as the No. 5 edge rusher and the No. 9 recruit in the class of 2023. Wayne is the No. 30 recruit in his class. The elite athlete excels on the field and in the classroom.

The five-star recruit plays basketball in addition to football. Wayne shows off his versatility in football. He plays both wide receiver and defensive end in high school.

Wayne, who plans to commit on his sister’s birthday, locked in his commitment date and time via Twitter: