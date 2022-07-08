Image via Patch.

Stunning Rolls-Royce Roadster Takes Best of Show at Rebels and Redcoats Car Show at Washington Crossing Historic Park

A stunning Rolls-Royce Roadster owned by Bucks County philanthropist Gene Epstein took Best of Show at Rebels and Redcoats Car Show at Washington Crossing Historic Park on Sunday, writes Jeff Werner for the Patch.

This unique event featured cars from America, Great Britain, France, and Germany, the four countries that were involved in the American Revolutionary War.

The public got lucky that they got to see the 1950 Rolls-Royce since that was Epstein’s third choice for the show. He originally planned to showcase his super rare Lincoln Continental, which had recently won Best Postwar at the Simeone Foundation Museum’s Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance, but the car would not start.

He then attempted to showcase his 1964 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron and achieved the same result.

“Something was wrong with both cars and the only thing we could think of was bad gas,” he said. “Reluctantly I pulled out our Pebble Beach car that is very seldom seen by the public and drove out there with absolutely no problems.”

The car show was part of a series of Fourth of July weekend events at the park.

Read more about the event in the Patch.