ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

DOJ Tapps Former Warrington Township Supervisor Mark Lomax for Uvalde Review Board

By Ken Knickerbocker
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPBqE_0gZB91Ep00
Image via iStock.

The Department of Justice has tapped Mark Lomax, a former Warrington Township supervisor and retired major with Pennsylvania State Police, to be a part of the team that will be investigating the response of law enforcement to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, writes Damon C. Williams for the Bucks County Courier Times.

“The purpose of this is to give a total and thorough review of what happened, and to come up with recommendations and best practices for the future,” said Lomax. “That is what the team has been charged with.”

Lomax’s experience includes serving as a member of the United Nations’ peace-keeping contingent and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

He is also a former executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association, a professional group for law enforcement involved in special operations.

The Justice Department reached out to Lomax earlier this month.

“I feel very honored,” said Lomax about being selected for the nine-person board. “There are tons of qualified or more-qualified subject matter professionals out there, so to be chosen of even thought of is great honor.”

Read more about Mark Lomax in the Bucks County Courier Times.

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Gov. Abbott calls for release of video from Robb Elementary

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined KVUE live at 5 p.m. to discuss the latest headlines around Texas, including the Texas power grid, border policies and controversy regarding the release of hallway video from the Uvalde school shooting incident. Here is an edited transcript of...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Uvalde Marches for Transparency and Gun Reform

Some 500 protesters withstood the brutal heat to demand justice for those lost in the May 24 school massacre. On Sunday evening, as temperatures topped out at a withering 104 degrees, some 500 demonstrators gathered in southwest Uvalde at Robb Elementary School—the site, 47 days prior, of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, which left 19 elementary-age children and two teachers dead. Out front sprawled a memorial to the lives stolen: a collage of weathered stuffed animals, crosses, letters, and flowers.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Uvalde pediatrician speaks on Robb Elementary shooting, passing of Safer Communities Act

Uvalde’s only pediatrician spoke on Monday during a “celebration” of a new bipartisan law meant to reduce gun violence in our communities. During the ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Dr. Roy Guerrero spoke of the heartache and loss that the Uvalde community is still facing following the mass shooting on May 24 that killed 19 students and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Warrington Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Warrington Township, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
momcollective.com

Uvalde: Life in the Aftermath

There is no “putting it behind you,” really. For Uvalde, there is a line in the sands of time: life before this and life after. I had anxiety days before I even left to head home. Miles out of town there was already a baseball-sized lump in my throat. How do we go back, now? Our quiet hometown, once unknown to much of the world has been stripped of all anonymity.
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Texas House committee investigating Uvalde school shooting holds hearing

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, a Texas House committee looking into the deadly mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school will gather at the State Capitol for its next hearing. Uvalde Sheriff Ruben Nolasco will appear before the committee to share his side of how the events surrounding the Robb Elementary School shooting played out. Nolasco will give his testimony behind closed doors via Zoom.
UVALDE, TX
myfoxzone.com

Texas leader's new plan calls for armed guards in all school cafeterias

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: See this full report Monday during KVUE Midday and KVUE News at 6 p.m. A new plan aimed at protecting students from school shootings is raising questions and a few eyebrows. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller wants to hire armed guards for school cafeterias....
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Pennsylvania State Police#Violent Crime#Doj Tapps#Uvalde Review Board#The Department Of Justice#Robb Elementary School#The United Nations#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Reform Austin

Disagreements Between Abbott And Uvalde Mayor Continue

Governor of Texas Greg Abbott still hasn’t answered Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin Jr.’s request to shift the control of a $5 million fund for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde to a state agency. State Senator Ronald Gutierrez and Mayor McLaughlin Jr. wrote...
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

City of Uvalde takes down memorial at town's square

UVALDE, Texas - More than six weeks after the tragedy at Robb Elementary where 19 kids and 2 teachers were killed, the city of Uvalde has now decided to take down the Memorial at the town's square. Over the last two weeks, Uvalde city officials have been quietly working with...
UVALDE, TX
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy