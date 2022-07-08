DOJ Tapps Former Warrington Township Supervisor Mark Lomax for Uvalde Review Board

Image via iStock.

The Department of Justice has tapped Mark Lomax, a former Warrington Township supervisor and retired major with Pennsylvania State Police, to be a part of the team that will be investigating the response of law enforcement to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, writes Damon C. Williams for the Bucks County Courier Times.

“The purpose of this is to give a total and thorough review of what happened, and to come up with recommendations and best practices for the future,” said Lomax. “That is what the team has been charged with.”

Lomax’s experience includes serving as a member of the United Nations’ peace-keeping contingent and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

He is also a former executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association, a professional group for law enforcement involved in special operations.

The Justice Department reached out to Lomax earlier this month.

“I feel very honored,” said Lomax about being selected for the nine-person board. “There are tons of qualified or more-qualified subject matter professionals out there, so to be chosen of even thought of is great honor.”

