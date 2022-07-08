ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

KonaKava is Coming Soon to Mesa

By Post By: Nadine Blanco
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rqmrx_0gZB7c7P00
Photo: Instagram / @konakavausa

KonaKava Wine Bar & Bistro is coming soon to Mesa. The new restaurant is undergoing final inspections and finishing touches at 1457 W. Southern Ave. on the southeast corner of the intersection with South Longmore.

Owner Dennis Henry tells What Now Phoenix that he plans to open this summer. Promising a “great place to have a good time,” KonaKava will be the East Valley’s newest modern wine bar and bistro. From coffee flights and canned cold brews, to personal-size pizzas and paninis, KonaKava is an experience waiting to be had.

There will be hand selected wines, craft cocktails, and elevated bar food that takes your everyday wine-and-dine hangout to the next level. Henry says that KonaKava is meant to be more upscale compared to the competition, offering a top-level atmosphere that you’ll likely find yourself at on a regular basis.

They will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. when they finally open. As for when exactly that may be, follow @konakavausa on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

3 great places to get street tacos in Phoenix

There are plenty of places to get street tacos in Phoenix, but who stands out above the rest?. Here are three terrific spots to get your fix. Why it stands out: Delight in Chihuahua-style food at this eatery serving recipes that have been passed down through generations. Address: Check them...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Fly Bye Nails its Landing at Desert Ridge Marketplace

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s just the best damn Detroit-style pan pizza and oh-so-juicy, crispy chicken tenders to ever hit Arizona, as the much-buzzed-about second location of Sam Fox’s Fly Bye officially lands at Desert Ridge Marketplace on July 14. What started as...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Report: Vine Tavern & Eatery to close Tempe location near ASU after 36 years

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular dining spot in Tempe for sports fans and Arizona State students alike appears to be shutting one of its doors. According to the local blog “Mouth by Southwest,” the Irish-themed pub is closing its location near the campus, which has been open for about 36 years. Instead, its owners are choosing to keep its location near Rural Road and Elliot Street open.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Mesa, AZ
Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Mesa, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Restaurants
Greyson F

After 36 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

Another local restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. While the summer months often bring a nice boon in restaurant visits in other areas of the country, the same is not true for many areas around Arizona. Due to the extreme heat, as well as seasonal visitors returning home for the summer, local eateries often see profits dwindle during this time of the year. It has been an especially difficult July for metro Phoenix restaurants, as many long-time favorites and established brands have shut down. That number appears to be climbing still, as another local establishment has officially called it quits.
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Surrounded by Scottsdale Glitz, The Original Pancake House Has Been Slinging Stacks Since 1988

Palm trees sway behind an off-white adobe building with teal awnings on Camelback Road, just east of 68th Street. The little diner located near Scottsdale Fashion Square, connected to a Motel 6, has been here since 1988. It's not particularly swanky like the spots that surround it, and one could drive right past without even knowing it was there, disappearing into the glitz and glamour of Old Town Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

Top sommelier planning Old Town restaurant

As one of only four advanced sommeliers in the state of Arizona, Wesam Kawa does everything from the heart. His success comes from learning as well as teaching and, staying true to himself has been the key to paving the way. As part of the Arizona sommelier community, I had...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Food#Bar Info#A Good Time#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Coming Soon
azbigmedia.com

26-story X Phoenix II breaks ground in Downtown Phoenix

Today, Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of X Phoenix II, a new 26-story mixed-use residential high-rise located at 201 W. Van Buren in Phoenix’s downtown core. Designed by Clayco subsidiary Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC), this 632,442-square-foot project is owned and developed by Chicago-based developer, The X Company.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $4,195,000 Magnificent Home in Phoenix Arizona is Elegant and Absolutely Perfect for Entertaining

The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent estate property with glorious views of Camelback Mountain and exquisite lush manicured grounds is now available for sale. This home located at 4423 N Camino Allenada, Phoenix, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert E Joffe (Phone: 602-989-8300) at Launch Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Once Popular Restaurant Has Closed

Another popular restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The summer months haven’t been all that kind to a number of local restaurants in greater Phoenix. This in itself isn’t out of the usual, as the snowbirds who come to Arizona for much of the late fall and winter, are not in town, and many who do live in the Valley prefer to avoid going out in the extreme heat. And then this year, with the higher than normal gas prices, restaurants have seen a downturn in traffic. This has led to several closures throughout metro Phoenix. And now, there is another local restaurant to add to the “Closed” list.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
azbex.com

High Street Expanding NE Phoenix Site

High Street, the 330KSF office, dining, retail and residential mixed-use development adjacent to City North and near Desert Ridge Marketplace, is planning a major expansion. Officials with ScanlanKemperBard, one of High Street’s owners, have said plans for the five-acre expansion site west of the existing center include a 140-room hotel, an office building of between 145KSF-160KSF and a parking structure. They say Marriott would like to put a limited-service hotel on the space to augment the nearby J.W. Marriott Desert Ridge. Officials add four or five companies have expressed interest in the new office building.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Where to Eat in the Phoenix Area in July & August

The restaurants listed are noteworthy and randomly selected from our rotating master list. We suggest that you confirm information, and we solicit your help in correcting any errors in the guide. We also ask readers to send us complaints in writing when one of the listed restaurants fails to meet expectations. Please note that, unless otherwise indicated, the listed restaurants offer free parking and recommend reservations for peak hours and large groups. Price categories reflect average dinner entrée prices; drinks, tax and tip are extra.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Which Arizona cities are most stressful to work and live in?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been wondering where Phoenix stands in terms of stress and quality of life, well, as it turns out we’re faring better than most cities, but it also depends where in the Valley you live and work. A recently-released WalletHub study looked at...
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Arizona Experiencing 'Dangerously Hot' Temperatures

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that areas in the Valley are also experiencing excessive heat. There is an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for La Paz, Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, and Yuma Counties as well. Temperatures will range from a sweltering 109° to 114° in the afternoon in...
PHOENIX, AZ
What Now Phoenix

Madd Pitas + Tacos Opening This Summer in Mesa

Madd Pitas + Tacos is opening soon at Superstition Springs Center in Mesa. The family-owned Mediterranean Fusion restaurant will be located in the food court on the second level. Co-owner Etaf Chamseddine tells What Now Phoenix that their plan is open this month. Starting out as a food truck called...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Peoria will develop destination dining district in P83

The City of Peoria announced yet another development project in the P83 Entertainment District, bringing a highly sought-after destination dining district and restaurant concepts to Peoria. The Peoria City Council approved a development agreement and a real estate purchase agreement with Common Bond Development Group (CBDG) for the redevelopment of the north Peoria Sports Complex area.
PEORIA, AZ
Greyson F

Mexican Restaurant Closes, to be Replaced Soon.

Another Mexican restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. It’s not difficult to find a Mexican restaurant in the Valley. If you’re craving tacos or enchiladas there are probably a dozen locations within walking distance of your home. The sheer volume of Mexican restaurants not only in Phoenix but throughout Arizona ensures there are always tasty, quality options wherever you are. However, as of this week, there are one fewer Mexican restaurants in metro Phoenix for fans of the cuisine to choose from.
PHOENIX, AZ
What Now Phoenix

What Now Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
289
Followers
107
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphoenix.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy