KonaKava is Coming Soon to Mesa

Photo: Instagram / @konakavausa

KonaKava Wine Bar & Bistro is coming soon to Mesa. The new restaurant is undergoing final inspections and finishing touches at 1457 W. Southern Ave. on the southeast corner of the intersection with South Longmore.

Owner Dennis Henry tells What Now Phoenix that he plans to open this summer. Promising a “great place to have a good time,” KonaKava will be the East Valley’s newest modern wine bar and bistro. From coffee flights and canned cold brews, to personal-size pizzas and paninis, KonaKava is an experience waiting to be had.

There will be hand selected wines, craft cocktails, and elevated bar food that takes your everyday wine-and-dine hangout to the next level. Henry says that KonaKava is meant to be more upscale compared to the competition, offering a top-level atmosphere that you’ll likely find yourself at on a regular basis.

They will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. when they finally open. As for when exactly that may be, follow @konakavausa on Instagram and Facebook for updates.