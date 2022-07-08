ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Here's Where to Spot the Shark Week Blimp in the NYC Area This Month

By Serena Tara
Thrillist
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf sharks stalking shallow waters wasn't enough, now a huge one will also be patrolling the skies, and New Yorkers might be able to spot it from the city. There's no need to worry; flying sharks are not a thing... yet. To celebrate the return of Discovery Channel's Shark Week, the...

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Take 5 lottery ticket worth more than $35,000 sold in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in Brooklyn are winning big. A top-prize winning ticket worth $35,918.50 was sold for Monday’s Take 5 evening drawing, according to the New York lottery. The ticket was sold at Deli Food Center Corp. at 79 East 18th Street in Brooklyn. A top-prize ticket was also sold in Brooklyn […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: July 11, 2022

The Cat Fanciers Association and Garden State Cat Club of New Jersey will hold its annual cat show at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison on July 16 and 17. Special attractions will include a breed showcase and feline agility demonstrations.
EDISON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
East Hampton, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Brooklyn Muse

Ten Best New Jersey Pizza Jaunts

The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
Q 105.7

Why Are More Sharks Lurking Off New York Beaches?

Three shark attacks in a little more than a week off New York beaches has local officials, marine biologists and scientists looking for answers. According to the The Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File says there have been 10 unprovoked incidents of human-shark interactions in New York over the past 100 years, including the 3 from last week! That is one every ten yeas and now there have been 3 in a week? Something is different and according to local researchers, it could be a good thing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Beach Island#Long Island#New Yorkers#De Md Beaches
96.1 The Breeze

New York Town Named Top 10 Place To Live

The top 10 best places to live in America study was recently released and one suburb in New York State has made the Top 10. The suburb of New York City, Great Neck Plaza, was named the 10th best place to live in the entire country according to <a href="https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/great-neck-plaza-nassau-ny/" target="_blank">Niche.com</a>.
GREAT NECK PLAZA, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Pair of neglected beagles, one in ‘desperately poor health,’ found off Garden State Parkway

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two abandoned and neglected beagles were found off the Garden State Parkway in Waretown, New Jersey, and are now receiving life-saving treatment. A motorist saw an older male beagle wandering in the woods near the entrance to the parkway on July 6, and police were later dispatched to the location, the Popcorn Park Zoo and Animal Shelter in Forked River wrote on Facebook.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
norwoodnews.org

The New York Lottery Announces Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx

The New York Lottery announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the July 5 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $37,871.50, was purchased at Fordham Lucky 7, located at 152 East 188th Street, #154 in The Bronx. The lottery previously announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for...
BRONX, NY
96.9 WOUR

The Most Haunted House in New York State

*DISCLAIMER: Nobody should visit or attempt to disturb residences of this home*. We're still in the midst of summer, which means most are thinking of outdoor time with cookouts and summer activities, such as baseball games and concerts. We are just under three months away from spooky season and New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
710 WOR

Video: NYC Scares New Yorkers With Nuclear Attack PSA

New York City has launched a new PSA, advising New Yorkers how to react in the event of a nuclear attack. The first step is to get inside and move away from any windows. Next, people are told to close all windows and doors and move into the basement if they have one. Finally, New Yorkers should “stay tuned” and follow the media for the latest news.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Parishioners of St. Clare’s R.C. Church march through streets of Great Kills to celebrate Corpus Christi Sunday | Inside Out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As Catholics around the world recognized the Feast of Corpus Christi, on Staten Island in St. Clare R.C. Church, the largest parish in the Archdiocese of New York, more than 400 parishioners marched through the neighborhood streets of Great Kills. During the commemorative, the Eucharist...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy