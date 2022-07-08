ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd legend Paul Scholes sarcastically mocks Erik ten Hag’s five strict rules for players in cheeky Instagram post

By Joshua Mbu
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED legend Paul Scholes has mocked new boss Erik ten Hag's five strict player rules in a cheeky Instagram post.

The Daily Mirror claim the Dutchman has already laid out a number of new rules for his squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3bJA_0gZB4KX400
Ten Hag has five rules his squad MUST follow Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKvv5_0gZB4KX400
United icon Scholes has mocked Ten Hag's new rules, especially the axe on private chefs Credit: PA:Press Association

Ten Hag's rules include a ban on alcohol during a match-week and also a ban on personal chefs.

He will also drop any player who is late to training or team meetings without exception.

Monthly BMI checks will also take place to make sure his players are in shape.

But the most important new rule is all player grievances must be run past him and his United squad.

Players are not allowed to talk to agents or other sources when they are unhappy.

However, United legend Scholes has mocked Ten Hag's new rules in a cheeky Instagram post.

Scholes, who won the Premier League 11 times, FA Cup three times and Champions League twice at Old Trafford, responded saying: "Not sure I would’ve coped without my personal chef and no agent to moan to."

Ten Hag is looking to bring in a number of players who will be familiar with his strict regime.

Former Ajax duo Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt have both been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Current Ajax pair Lisandro Martinez and Antony are said to have agreed personal terms.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo could depart the club in a £13million move.

The 37-year-old wants to play Champions League football and is being tracked by the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona.

