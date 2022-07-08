1 dies of overdose in western Wisconsin, 1 in custody

Mid-morning headlines from July 8, 2022 02:52

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- A man believed to be connected to the overdose death of a 32-year-old in western Wisconsin is in custody, authorities say.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Crystal Braden was pronounced dead at a residence just east of Rice Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies believe Braden died of a heroin overdose.

While officials were attempting livesaving measures, a 37-year-old man fled the scene. Authorities say he is in custody.