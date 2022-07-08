ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

1 dies of overdose in western Wisconsin, 1 in custody

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RECCm_0gZB3zJi00

Mid-morning headlines from July 8, 2022 02:52

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- A man believed to be connected to the overdose death of a 32-year-old in western Wisconsin is in custody, authorities say.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Crystal Braden was pronounced dead at a residence just east of Rice Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies believe Braden died of a heroin overdose.

While officials were attempting livesaving measures, a 37-year-old man fled the scene. Authorities say he is in custody.

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

One dead, two injured in Anoka County head-on crash

WYOMING, Minn. — A two-vehicle, head-on crash in Wyoming, Minnesota left one person dead and two injured Monday morning. The Chisago County Dispatch Center received a call at 10:48 a.m. for a shoplifting that occurred at the Cartfull retail store in North Branch, according to a press release from authorities. Shortly after, one of the employees was able to provide police with the suspects' vehicle description and license plate.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rice Lake, WI
Crime & Safety
Barron County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Barron County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Rice Lake, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
drydenwire.com

Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Jul. 12, 2022

BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

House fire in Eau Claire under investigation

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – No one is hurt after a house fire in Eau Claire yesterday afternoon. The Eau Claire Fire Department says crews responded to the fire on the six-hundred block of Water Street around 1:30 pm after a 9-1-1 caller said they saw smoke coming from the roof of the two-story building.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Bring Me The News

Shoplifting suspect's escape from police ends in fiery crash, killing passenger and dog

A passenger in a stolen vehicle that fled police following a report of shoplifting in Chisago County has died after the driver crashed into another vehicle. Authorities say that the report of shoplifting in North Branch at 10:48 a.m. Monday culminated about 15 minutes later with a crash into another vehicle on East Viking Boulevard in Anoka County, with both vehicles then catching fire.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
wwisradio.com

Man Sentenced To 3 Years For Fatal 2021 Shooting In Eau Claire

A man has been sentenced to three years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting in Eau Claire. Le’fon Dru Luce Cantrell and a second man were charged after people in one vehicle had been shooting at the occupants of a second vehicle. W-E-A-U/T-V reports that two months after the shooting Cantrell came to the Eau Claire police headquarters to speak with investigators. During the visit, he suddenly ran outside and into the Chippewa River. It took authorities three hours to convince him to come out of the water. The second suspect, Xavier Luce, has a court hearing next month.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin Overdose#Crystal Braden
WEAU-TV 13

1 of 2 men sentenced in connection to 2021 shooting in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One of two men is sentenced in connection to a 2021 shooting in Eau Claire. Court records show 21-year-old Le’fon Dru Luce Cantrell is sentenced to three years in prison followed by five years extended supervision. The shooting occurred on April 8, 2021 in the...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 dies of overdose in western Wisconsin, authorities search for man who fled scene

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin are searching for a person of interest believed to be connected to the drug overdose death of a 32-year-old.According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Crystal Braden was pronounced dead at a residence just east of Rice Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies believe Braden died of a heroin overdose.While officials were attempting livesaving measures, 37-year-old Chris Skar fled the scene. He has a warrant out for his arrest, and deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Barron County Sheriff's Department at 715-537-3106.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 teens hurt in crash Friday morning in Barron County

CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two teenage boys are hurt after a rollover crash Friday morning in Barron County. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said that the single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 53 south just south of Highway 8 in Cameron at 7:42 a.m. Friday. According to Sheriff Fitzgerald, one of...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Former St. Croix Casino General Manager Sentenced For Tax Fraud

MADISON, WIS. -- Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Leva Oustigoff Jr., 60, Cumberland, Wisconsin was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 18 months in federal prison for making false statements on his taxes. Oustigoff pleaded guilty to this charge on March 29, 2022.
CUMBERLAND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wiproud.com

Wisconsin veterinary manager sentenced for stealing over $200k

BLOOMER Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A veterinary hospital worker is sentenced for taking more than 200-thousand dollars from the business’ bank account. 41-year-old Joleen Minnich from Chippewa Falls was sentenced to 12 months in prison for wire fraud and for filing a false tax return. She pleaded guilty to...
BLOOMER, WI
CBS Minnesota

Long-running defamation lawsuit by Twin Cities coach finally settled

STILLWATER, Minn. -- A Twin Cities area woman has agreed to settle a defamation lawsuit filed by her daughter's basketball coach in a long-running case revived by the Minnesota Supreme Court.Julie Bowlin, 55, of Chanhassen, has agreed to pay $50,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by Nathan McGuire and has signed documents admitting she made numerous false accusations which led to his dismissal as Woodbury High School girls basketball coach in 2014.The case was settled Monday, the day it was scheduled for trial."It feels good to close this chapter," McGuire, 47, said at the Washington County Courthouse in Stillwater. "Hopefully,...
STILLWATER, MN
wiproud.com

River Falls man steals over $64k from customers, charged with theft

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A River Falls man is accused of theft in Eau Claire County. 43-year-old Michael Harvey of River Falls is facing a charge of theft from a business. He’s accused of stealing more than 64-thousand dollars from customers. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture,...
RIVER FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist dies after crash in western Wisconsin

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man died after crashing his motorcycle near River Falls Sunday morning.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said 58-year-old Thomas Weijk lost control of his motorcycle on a curve of County Road F near 742nd Avenue in Clifton Township.Weijk hit a grove of trees and was ejected. He was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died.
RIVER FALLS, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Long Lake Alligator Going to Sanctuary

An American Alligator is headed for an animal sanctuary after being found swimming in Long Lake by several children on July 1st. It was turned over to J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue which posted the incident on social media hoping to find the owners. Those owners came forward to say that...
LONG LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Former Connell’s Supper Clubs owner dies

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The former owner of Connell’s Supper Clubs has died. 73-year-old Lynn Allen McDonough died on July 6 surrounded by loved ones, according to Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona. McDonough owned Connell’s Supper Clubs, which are located in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek,...
ALTOONA, WI
CBS Minnesota

Nonprofit aims to combat PTSD through the tranquility of fishing

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. -- Casting a line can bring tranquility to anglers. Married veterans hope it will help first responders and other veterans combat PTSD.Richard and Lindsay Puente launched Cast and Hook Fishing last summer. The nonprofit aims to offer people like them an outlet: a healthy way to cope with their service, and what's going on in their life. New Richmond is where the Puentes can let go of the stress and allow nature to bring peace. "Just listening to the sounds, the birds, the water, it's just healing," Richard said.It's especially true for Richard, who deployed twice to Iraq, lost...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
67K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy