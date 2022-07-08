Ange is taking Celtic Down Under! Postecoglou's Scottish champions will take on Everton in inaugural Sydney Super Cup just 24 hours before the World Cup kicks off as British sides haul themselves across the world for mid-season tour

Ange Postecoglou is heading back to Australia with Celtic after the Scottish champions confirmed their participation in the inaugural Sydney Super Cup.

Celtic will open the competition in a clash with Premier League side Everton at Accor Stadium on November 20, 2022, just 24 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

For Postecoglou, it will be a return to the scene of one of his greatest managerial triumphs, having won the AFC Asian Cup as Socceroos coach at the 80,000-seat venue back in 2015.

The two British clubs follow the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona and Crystal Palace in travelling Down Under, although it remains unlikely that fans will get to witness each side's top players, with the World Cup just around the corner.

Regardless, Toffees manager Frank Lampard insists he will take his strongest possible squad to Australia, despite the potential fatigue problems that a tour to the other side of the world could present.

Lampard said: 'We are really looking forward to travelling to Australia later this year. The winter World Cup has provided us with this opportunity to visit an amazing country and play against really strong opposition.

'We've also got a lot of passionate Evertonians in Australia and we can't wait to catch up with them.

'Other than the players on duty at the World Cup, we will be taking our strongest possible squad. This promises to be a very worthwhile tour on every level, and we are delighted to be making the trip.'

A-League sides Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers will also feature in the tournament.

Postecoglou's last job in Australia was with the Socceroos, a post he left five years ago

Postecoglou left Australia in 2017 after stepping away from his role as Socceroos boss, before his hugely successful spell in Japan with Yokohama saw him recruited by Celtic.

The 56-year-old silenced his critics by storming to the Scottish Premiership title last season, wrestling the top prize off arch rivals Rangers.

The Gers were expected to feature in the Sydney Super Cup, but withdrew after backlash from fans over the notion of an Old Firm Derby outside of Glasgow.