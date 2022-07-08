ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ange is taking Celtic Down Under! Postecoglou's Scottish champions will take on Everton in inaugural Sydney Super Cup just 24 hours before the World Cup kicks off as British sides haul themselves across the world for mid-season tour

By Ollie Lewis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Ange Postecoglou is heading back to Australia with Celtic after the Scottish champions confirmed their participation in the inaugural Sydney Super Cup.

Celtic will open the competition in a clash with Premier League side Everton at Accor Stadium on November 20, 2022, just 24 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

For Postecoglou, it will be a return to the scene of one of his greatest managerial triumphs, having won the AFC Asian Cup as Socceroos coach at the 80,000-seat venue back in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPQvx_0gZB3uu500
Ange Postecoglou will return to Australia with Celtic in a mid-season tournament this year

The two British clubs follow the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona and Crystal Palace in travelling Down Under, although it remains unlikely that fans will get to witness each side's top players, with the World Cup just around the corner.

Regardless, Toffees manager Frank Lampard insists he will take his strongest possible squad to Australia, despite the potential fatigue problems that a tour to the other side of the world could present.

Lampard said: 'We are really looking forward to travelling to Australia later this year. The winter World Cup has provided us with this opportunity to visit an amazing country and play against really strong opposition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hx3iZ_0gZB3uu500
The Scottish champions will depart for Australia to headline the inaugural Sydney Super Cup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bIFVK_0gZB3uu500
Celtic will take on Premier League rivals Everton on November 20 at Sydney's Accor Stadium

'We've also got a lot of passionate Evertonians in Australia and we can't wait to catch up with them.

'Other than the players on duty at the World Cup, we will be taking our strongest possible squad. This promises to be a very worthwhile tour on every level, and we are delighted to be making the trip.'

A-League sides Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers will also feature in the tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LrJgn_0gZB3uu500
Postecoglou's last job in Australia was with the Socceroos, a post he left five years ago

Postecoglou left Australia in 2017 after stepping away from his role as Socceroos boss, before his hugely successful spell in Japan with Yokohama saw him recruited by Celtic.

The 56-year-old silenced his critics by storming to the Scottish Premiership title last season, wrestling the top prize off arch rivals Rangers.

The Gers were expected to feature in the Sydney Super Cup, but withdrew after backlash from fans over the notion of an Old Firm Derby outside of Glasgow.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Elena Rybakina bursts into tears while admitting her parents would be 'super proud' of her for making history in the Wimbledon final... after they were prevented from travelling to the UK from Russia to watch her topple Ons Jabeur

An emotional Elena Rybakina fought back the tears after admitting her parents would be 'super proud' of her victory in the Wimbledon final on Saturday evening. Rybakina came from behind to beat Tunisia’s world No 2 Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women's singles final, a win which crowned her as Kazakhstan's first ever Grand Slam champion.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Frank Lampard
Daily Mail

CRAIG HOPE: Why on EARTH is Wayne Rooney returning to MLS? His stock soared at Derby - even with relegation - and an elite job beckoned... taking over at DC United is a backwards step

Gareth Bale signed for Los Angeles FC because Major League Soccer affords him a comfortable preparation for this winter's World Cup. He may well have got hurt in the Championship. The Wales forward is penning the final pages of his playing career and, while his move to the States was...
MLS
Daily Mail

'I should sue this fool. Own dad exposes why he pulled out a second time': YouTuber Jake Paul blasts Tommy Fury over their cancelled grudge match after Love Island star's father revealed he 'wasn't exactly in training' for the bout next month

YouTuber Jake Paul says he should sue Tommy Fury over their cancelled fight after the Love Island star's father revealed he 'wasn't exactly in training' for the bout at Madison Square Garden next month. Fury was forced to pull out of a second fight date with his American rival due...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

The world's best 53 cities in 2022 ranked by Time Out - and it's Edinburgh that takes the No.1 spot, followed by Chicago, Medellin in Colombia and Glasgow

Edinburgh is the best city in the world right now, according to Time Out. The guide's 2022 World's Best Cities Index says that Edinburgh's beauty and walkability has earned it the coveted title, with Chicago in second place, the Colombian city of Medellin in third, Glasgow in fourth and Amsterdam in fifth place.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

He's back! Jack Wilshere returns to Arsenal as a youth coach four years after leaving his boyhood club... with the recently-retired ex-England star to work with the Gunners' Under-18 side

Jack Wilshere has returned to Arsenal as an academy coach - four years after leaving his boyhood club. The former England international announced his retirement from professional football last week following a career that was heavily impacted by injury. And Wilshere finalised a deal to return to the Emirates as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Barcelona#Super Cup#Celtic#Scottish#British#Crystal Palace
Daily Mail

JOHN LLOYD: I'm sure the All England Club will be appalled but in order to win against Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios must channel his 'nasty' side and get in the reigning champion's face

If I was in Nick Kyrgios’ coaching corner on Sunday, I would tell him to do his thing. If there’s anyone who can knock Novak Djokovic out of his comfort zone, it is Kyrgios. Djokovic’s mental strength is just great, but when Kyrgios starts winding you up it can be unsettling.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Man United's own Zidane and their FA Youth Cup final hero, a City kid compared to Neymar and a starlet who plays the Arsenal way... eight youngsters out to impress for the Big Six in pre-season tours

The Premier League's return is less than a month away with teams ramping up their preparations so that they can hit the ground running at the start of August. The summer transfer window is in full swing as sides look to bolster their ranks to improve on the 2021-22 campaign, but there's also a host of academy youth products looking to make their mark this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Look who's back! Kylian Mbappe reports for pre-season training with PSG after the French striker sensationally snubbed Real Madrid to sign a £34m megadeal to stay in Paris

Kylian Mbappe has made his return to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of pre-season with the France striker beginning a new chapter at the club after signing a £34million megadeal. The 23-year-old was pictured stepping out of a vehicle and walking into the club's training complex while looking casual in a t-shirt and sunglasses.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Qatar
Place
Sydney
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Country
Japan
Daily Mail

Everton are charged with two breaches of the FA's rules after their fans invaded the pitch in the aftermath of their side's dramatic 3-2 win against Crystal Palace in May... with club having until next Monday to respond

Everton have been charged over the pitch invasions which marred their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on May 19. Supporters came on to the field at Goodison Park after the 3-2 victory over the Eagles guaranteed the Toffees' top-flight survival, and one became involved in an altercation with Palace manager Patrick Vieira.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

IAN HERBERT: Was England's 8-0 demolition of Norway simply spectacular… or a spectacle Euro 2022 did not need? The defending from a fully-professional team was SHOCKING to behold

Before the goals came tumbling in and all hell was let loose, Millie Bright shut out the early threat of Ada Hegerberg, one of the continent's great players, pressing the space with composure and watchfulness. Hegerberg insisted after her team had conceded a solitary goal to Northern Ireland that 'we...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Something's been lifted off my shoulders': Sir Mo Farah reveals he illegally moved to UK under another child's name and speaks to namesake Mohamed Farah in new documentary

Sir Mo Farah reveals he came to the UK illegally under another child's name in an upcoming documentary, where he speaks to his namesake Mohamed Farah. The Olympic runner, 39, admitted it felt like something had been 'lifted' off his shoulders while detailing the true story about his childhood in BBC's The Real Mo Farah.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland: Kenny Shiels' hopes of reaching Euro 2022 knockout stages are all but OVER as Katharina Schiechtl and Katharina Naschenweng strike to bounce back from defeat to England's Lionesses

Northern Ireland's hopes of reaching the knockout stages of Euro 2022 are all but over after a 2-0 defeat to Austria. Both sides went into this clash at a sun-kissed St Mary's stadium having lost their opening group match. It meant victory was essential to keep alive any hopes of...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Stunning moment nine British tourists and one American are hit by an ice avalanche that hurtled over them when glacier collapsed during Kyrgyzstan trek - and suffered nothing worse than cuts and bruises

This is the incredible moment a group of tourists survived being hit by an ice avalanche caused by a glacier that collapsed on them as they were hiking. Nine British and one American tourist were on a guided tour of the Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan when a glacier crashed down the side of a cliff.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'Why take the bottle lids? And why charge £2.50 for soft drinks that are warm?!': Supporters fume at UEFA for only allowing fans to enter stadiums with drinks if they have no cap for remaining Women's Euros group-stage games, amid UK heatwave

UEFA have incurred the wrath of supporters once more with their latest development at the ongoing Women's Euros. This summer's championships are being staged in England - with the country currently experiencing a heatwave. The Met Office has issued an extreme weather warning with temperatures expected to climb to 34...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Wimbledon men's final is disrupted by a protester 'shouting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' in the middle of a point', as players stop to watch while offender is quickly bundled out by security

A protestor was kicked out of the Wimbledon men's final after shouting 'Where is Peng Shuai?' in the middle of a point, causing the match to be disrupted. Play was quickly stopped and the spectator was bundled out by security, with boos echoing out across Centre Court while Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios watched on.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Christos Kyrgios breaks down in tears over his recently estranged relationship with Nick - as he reveals the two-word text the tennis champ sent him ahead of his Wimbledon final

Aussie superstar Nick Kyrgios is into the Wimbledon final on Sunday night, but brother Christos has broken down in tears as he opened up about the harrowing journey to reach tennis' pinnacle that had his family 'worried sick'. Christos revealed the brothers were recently estranged after an incident in which...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

479K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy