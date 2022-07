Unwanted facial hair and rough, dead skin can get in the way of your hopes and dreams for baby-soft skin. When it comes to getting rid of said hair, there are plenty of routes you could take, ranging from waxing to laser hair removal. The same goes for your skin — the options for exfoliation are seemingly endless, especially when you consider all of the peels and scrubs available. While each treatment has its own time and place, there is one method that offers the best of both worlds: dermaplaning.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO