Shoppers race to clear the shelves as Wilko slashes cleaning products to 25p in mega sale – but not everyone’s happy

By Sarah Bull
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
SHOPPERS have been racing to clear the shelves at Wilko after the brand slashed the prices of their cleaning products to as little as 25p.

Wilko is believed to be repackaging a whole load of their own brand products, so have reduced them to clear in many of their stores across the UK.

Shoppers have taken to Facebook to post pictures of their bargain Wilko hauls Credit: Facebook
People haven't been shy about clearing the shelves at the store Credit: Facebook

People have been taking to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group on Facebook to share their amazing hauls, with Annamaria Amacucci posting a snap of what she'd stocked up on.

"The Mighty Wilko Haul!! 25p Fabric Conditioner.. 25p Fabulosa Toilet Roll.. 50p 6x Kitchen Roll," she wrote alongside the snap.

In total she'd bought 24 kitchen rolls, 11 bottles of fabric conditioner and four packs of Fabulosa toilet roll - for a grand total of £6.64.

But others insisted that if they went to their local Wilko, they wouldn't be able to find any bargains.

"Have you seen these posts all day about these b**ody bargains at Wilko!!" one wrote.

"I bet if we drove to our Wilko it wouldn’t be there or the shelves would be empty!"

"When we had a look they slipped up and said they were keeping it all for staff," another added.

"I literally rushed down to my wilkos to check out the deals I saw on here and they already had all the new packages and didn’t have any bargains at all," a third commented.

"Apart from 10p zoflora artificial grass cleaner."

Ruth Smith also posted on the group to share her haul, which she'd managed to pick up for just £8.

"Wilkos!" she wrote.

"Absolutely brilliant bargains

"All this for £8.25.

"Most reduced to 25p each or 50p each."

And Lisa Marie also posted her buys, revealing she got seven packs of six kitchen rolls for 50p each, 18 bottles of laundry gel at 50p each and three bottles of Comfort fabric conditioner for 50p each.

She insisted in the caption that she was buying for three people, but one person commented: "You don’t have to explain yourself , even if you brought them all for you it doesn’t matter great find!"

"Ty my mom got them as ive jus came outta hospital and for herself and her blind friend she looks after," Lisa replied.

"Some people hate it though!"

Prices had been dropped to just 25p and 50p Credit: Facebook
One bargain hunter also shared a shot of her receipt from the store Credit: Facebook

