ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

Clear Lake council gets an update on inclusive playground project (VIDEO)

superhits1027.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council earlier this week got an update about the proposed inclusive park and playground project. The council back in February approved awarding the sale of $1.3 million in general obligation urban renewal bonds to use for a new park on property formerly owned by...

www.superhits1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
superhits1027.com

Volunteers still needed for RAGBRAI’s overnight stop in Mason City

MASON CITY — RAGBRAI’s stop in Mason City is just over two weeks away and organizers for the local event are still looking for volunteers to make the event a success. Mayor Bill Schickel says one of the easiest ways to volunteer is to head online. “If you want to get involved, I encourage you to look at the Mason City RAGBRAI Facebook page or the Mason City RAGBRAI web page.”
MASON CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

State Fair aims to break even on Grandstand shows

DES MOINES — The Iowa State Fair’s CEO and a key official in the Iowa county fair circuit say concerts are a growing emphasis to spur fair attendance. Tom Barnes, executive secretary of the Mighty Howard County Fair, is also executive director of the Association of Iowa Fairs. “There’s a lot of other things at the fair that we want to brag about and push, but we’ve got to get the people there first,” Barnes says, “and that’s what the concerts will do.”
IOWA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Wells man destroyed crops, other property during off-road run

A Wells man is accused of damaging crops and other property when he ran his pickup off-road earlier this month. Christopher John Warmka, 51, was charged with felony 1st-degree damage to property last week in Faribault County Court. A criminal complaint says Faribault County deputies responded July 2 to a...
WELLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Clear Lake, IA
Cerro Gordo County, IA
Government
County
Cerro Gordo County, IA
Clear Lake, IA
Government
iheart.com

Tree Killing Pest Found In Nearly Every Iowa County

(Kossuth County, IA) -- An ash-tree killing pest has now been found in all but 7 of Iowa's 99-counties. The latest Emerald ash borer detection is in Kossuth County, in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says Emerald ash borer typically kills ash trees within two-to-four years. EAB...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Iowa Farmer Fined After Ignoring Manure Plan For Years

Farmers in Iowa must follow state laws when it comes to land application of manure. These laws are in place to keep manure out of waterways and protect environmentally sensitive areas. One of the regulations that are in place when it comes to manure application is the amount you can...
KIMT

Former fugitive sentenced for drugs and fake bank account in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A wanted woman has now been sentenced in Cerro Gordo County. Mariah Leigh Jurgena, 28 of Mason City, was arrested on several outstanding warrants on May 18 in Mason City. Law enforcement says she was found in the area of 21st Street SW and South Grover Avenue and had methamphetamine in her possession.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

2 north Iowans claim big Iowa Lottery prizes

CLIVE, Iowa — It’s been a lucky couple of days for some north Iowans. Randall Oelmann of Cresco won the $100,000 prize in Iowa Lottery’s “Cash” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at Fareway in Cresco. He claimed his prize Monday at Mason City’s regional office.
MASON CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Urban Renewal#Early Summer#Urban Construction#Bergland Cram
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor loses legal challenge to licensing sanctions

A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
IOWA STATE
kwayradio.com

Nashua Postal Worker Arrested

A Nashua woman, who slammed into a semi while working as a rural route postal carrier, has been arrested and charged for seriously injuring her passenger, according to KIMT. 46 year old Carey Agnitsch was arrested on Friday and charged with Serious Injury by Vehicle. Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County on July 26th of last year when she collided with the semi at the intersection of 270th Street. The semi had the right of way and there was nothing blocking the view of Agnitsch, who failed to brake or make any attempt to avoid the semi. Both Agnitsh and her passenger had to be extracated from her vehicle. They were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not hurt. Agnitsch, who has a history of drug use tested positive for drugs while in the hospital, although it has not been reported which drugs were in her system.
NASHUA, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls Police investigate dog attack

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 5:10 pm, Cedar Falls Police responded to the 2900 block of Apollo St. for a report of a dog attack. Investigators say an adult female was attacked by her dog and sustained serious injuries. Police say the owner was transported via ambulance...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
algonaradio.com

Humboldt Man Arrested After Missing Court Date

–A Humboldt County man is back in custody after failing to appear at a court hearing in Kossuth County last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies met Law Enforcement Officers from Humboldt County Friday morning, and arrested 46-year-old Anthony Jorgensen of Humboldt. Jorgensen had been scheduled to be arraigned on a pair of drug charges on July 5th, but failed to appear in court.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
superhits1027.com

Woman arrested, charged with serious injury after a Floyd County crash last July

CHARLES CITY — Almost a year after a Floyd County accident seriously injured a passenger in a vehicle, the driver of the vehicle has been arrested. A criminal complaint states that 46-year-old Carey Agnitsch of Nashua was driving on Timber Avenue in Floyd County last July 26th while doing her job as a rural route postal carrier when she collided with a semi at the intersection of 270th Street. Investigators stated the semi had the right of way, nothing blocked the view of the intersection, but there were no signs of braking or any attempt by Agnitsch to slow down before the collision.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
adelnews.com

'This case is not ... gathering dust': Investigation continues 10 years after Evansdale girls were killed

A decade after two young girls from Evansdale were abducted and murdered, investigators and family are still searching for answers. Cousins Elizabeth Collins, 8, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, were abducted while riding their bikes in Evansdale in Black Hawk County on July 13, 2012. Their bodies were found seven months later by hunters in rural Bremer County, about 25 miles away.
EVANSDALE, IA
Power 96

State Patrol – Hayfield Woman Injured in Alcohol Involved Crash

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is indicating alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening that sent a Hayfield woman to the hospital. The crash was reported around 7:15 PM in Dodge County. The State Patrol says 34-year-old Molly Loomis was the lone occupant of a small SUV when it crashed into the ditch along Highway 57 near the intersection with Dodge County Road 22 about 4 1/2 miles north of Mantorville.
HAYFIELD, MN
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two mental health counselors lose their license to practice

A mental health counselor from Fort Dodge has agreed to the indefinite suspension of her license due to allegations of improper conduct with a client. Heather Sayer, who practiced in the Fort Dodge area and now lives in Colorado, was charged by the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science with failure to comply with regulations related to “nonprofessional interactions or relationships” with clients.
superhits1027.com

Mason City man enters guilty plea to burglary, domestic abuse charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of burglary has entered a guilty plea. 53-year-old Isaac Thomas Junior is accused of breaking into the back door of an apartment in the 1600 block of 6th Place Southeast in the early morning hours of June 16th, where he assaulted a female victim by throwing punches.
MASON CITY, IA
WHO 13

14-year-old charged in Fort Dodge stabbing

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy in Fort Dodge was arrested for allegedly stabbing another juvenile Thursday night. The Fort Dodge Police Department says officers responded to a report of a fight at around 6:05 p.m. in the 400 block of North 17th Street. Witnesses told officers that someone had been stabbed a suspect had been chased into a house. Police found the 14-year-old suspect inside and took him into custody.

Comments / 0

Community Policy