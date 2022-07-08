Test Your “Schitt’s Creek” Knowledge at Beyond Distilling Company

As you pull up to your new home you'll notice it perched on a high .23 acre lot where flood ins. isn't needed. Enter the home and enjoy the hardwood floors spanning throughout the main level where you'll also find 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Make your way through the LR and enter the DR & open kitchen layout just before stepping down into the bonus room and oversized owner's suite both of which have their own wood burning fireplaces! Enjoy the open feel that the high ceilings and natural light provide.Exit through the back and you can enjoy evenings on your patio or tinkering in your workshop. And all of this for under $300K!A $1 000 Lender Credit is avail. & will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use seller's preferred lender.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO