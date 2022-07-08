ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Test Your “Schitt’s Creek” Knowledge at Beyond Distilling Company

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, July 16th, Beyond Distilling Company will host an event featuring a food truck and...

holycitysinner.com

Comments / 0

 

holycitysinner.com

SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar Wins Wine Spectator Award of Excellence

Mount Pleasant coastal Italian restaurant, SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar, was selected for the third year in a row as a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner. SAVI offers guests a variety of wine flights, selected by SAVI’s in-house sommeliers, including co-owner and certified sommelier Ty Raju, along with 150+ wines by the bottle and a list of 35+ wines by the glass. The restaurant also offers the SAVI Society Wine Club, which provides guests the opportunity to sample wines from around the world on a monthly basis. Members can visit anytime with a guest for their monthly tasting of 5-6 premium wines, and can leave with two bottles of their choosing to take home. To learn more about membership, click here.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Charleston City Paper

Cold Shoulder Gourmet brings unique sandwiches to West Ashley

Beat the heat this summer with Cold Shoulder Gourmet, Charleston’s newest sandwich shop. Owned and solely operated by Craig Edmunds, Cold Shoulder has been selling out every day since opening May 26. Currently, Edmunds offers eight sandwiches — the Gourmet, Classic, Else, Spicy, Simple, Sweet (Nutella and powdered sugar),...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Holy Smokes Barbecue Festival returns to North Charleston, this time in a new venue

A barbecue festival led by some of the country’s top pitmasters will return to the Lowcountry in November, this time in a bigger venue. Bill Durney of Hometown Bar-B-Que in Brooklyn, N.Y.; Leonard Botello of Truth BBQ in Houston; and Cody Sperry of Hoodoo Brown BBQ in Ridgefield, Conn., are among the out-of-town participants set to join a group of Charleston-based pitmasters at the second Holy Smokes Lowcountry Barbecue Festival.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Caribbean Jerk Festival to return to North Charleston in July

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Caribbean Jerk Festival will return for its seventh annual event in North Charleston on Saturday. The Charleston Caribbean Jerk Festival is a family-friendly event that highlights Caribbean food, music, and culture. Festival-goers can expect various Caribbean food featuring Jamaican jerk seasoning as chefs from across the Southeast compete for […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Lidl's next 2 Charleston-area stores under review as work stops

Two new discount grocery stores in the Charleston area are still on their way. But when they'll open is now an open question. The German-owned chain Lidl recently built a new store in the Cedar Grove Shopping Center on Dorchester Road in North Charleston and it has been renovating and expanding a vacant space in Bowman Place Shopping Center near Johnnie Dodds Boulevard and Bowman Road in Mount Pleasant. In recent weeks, though, construction activity at both locations has been halted.
CHARLESTON, SC
momcollective.com

Charleston Moms EATS: Page’s Okra Grill

Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Page’s Okra Grill. Main Restaurant Location: 302 Coleman Blvd, Mt. Pleasant. Nexton...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

What happened to News 2’s studio?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – WCBD News 2 moved to a temporary studio space on Monday as the station undergoes a renovation and expansion of its current studio. The project, which will take a few weeks to complete, will include an expanded and reimagined studio allowing our team to better showcase the news, weather, and important information you count on every day.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Aspiring physician achieves national recognition for his art

A local child's free-form doodling through the years has led Berkeley Center for the Arts (BCA) student Hunter Joel Chandler to hone his natural creative skills and recently attain the prestigious honor of representing South Carolina as one of the winners of the 41st Annual Congressional Art Competition in Washington D.C.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Agriculture Online

‘Land rich, cash poor’ – how Black Americans lost some of the most desirable land in the U.S.

“This land means so much to me, because I was there when my father saved his pennies and nickels and dimes to buy this land,” said Ercelle Chillis of South Carolina in an interview with the Charleston Regional Business Journal. “I was there when he struggled, pushed that cart in the street. I was there and I watched him; I know how hard he worked for it.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

Founder of CharlotteBergerPR Named SC Women in Business Award Winner

CharlotteBergerPR (CBPR), a local PR firm, today announced that its founder, Charlotte Berger (right), has been named a recipient of Charleston Business Magazine’s 2022 South Carolina Women in Business Award. This award recognizes women in the state of South Carolina who have risen to the top of their respective fields across the business and entrepreneurial worlds. Berger is one of 54 women honored this year.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Pets on 2: Meet Kiwi

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s kitten season! Kiwi is a two-month-old black and white female kitten with a playful personality and curious nature. If you are interested in meeting Kiwi, you can visit Pet Helpers on Folly Road. Pet Helpers has more than 50 kittens looking for their...
CHARLESTON, SC
AOL Corp

The top 5 dog friendly beaches in South Carolina. Take a look

It’s the middle of summer and that means it’s about time for a beach trip. But what about your four-legged friend? You can’t just leave your pup behind when you know he or she would love a day by the ocean just as much as you. South...
PETS
The Post and Courier

7623 Hillandale Road, North Charleston, SC 29420

As you pull up to your new home you'll notice it perched on a high .23 acre lot where flood ins. isn't needed. Enter the home and enjoy the hardwood floors spanning throughout the main level where you'll also find 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Make your way through the LR and enter the DR & open kitchen layout just before stepping down into the bonus room and oversized owner's suite both of which have their own wood burning fireplaces! Enjoy the open feel that the high ceilings and natural light provide.Exit through the back and you can enjoy evenings on your patio or tinkering in your workshop. And all of this for under $300K!A $1 000 Lender Credit is avail. & will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use seller's preferred lender.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
AOL Corp

These are the 7 best-ranked farmers markets in South Carolina. Check them out

If you’re searching for the freshest produce and ingredients, visiting a farmers market is about as good as it gets. South Carolina is littered with farmers markets, each of which sell produce grown locally. Many also include locally-made products, music and entertainment. Sure, there are those who might be...
RETAIL
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman hit by beach umbrella sues Isle of Palms resort

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman has sued a South Carolina resort saying she was hit in the face by a beach umbrella and needed “extensive” surgery. According to documents filed in Charleston County, Berenice Kelly was sitting in a beach chair near the Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms in June 2021 when she was hit in the face by a beach umbrella. The documents said Kelly’s face and nose were “shattered and required extensive repair sugary.”
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
holycitysinner.com

This Month in SC History: Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge Opens to Traffic

Brought to you by the South Carolina Historical Society. This July marks the 17th anniversary of the opening of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. The bridge, which connects downtown Charleston to Mount Pleasant, officially opened to traffic on July 16, 2005, following a week-long celebration. The bridge is named after Arthur Ravenel Jr., the former US Congressman and state senator who campaigned for the funding needed to construct the bridge.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Holy City Homegrown Festival launches July 16

Charleston’s 105.5 The Bridge and Kentucky-based Boone’s Bourbon are teaming up with Holy City Brewing to host Homegrown Beer & Bourbon Festival July 16. Festival headliner Tyler Boone, who cut his teeth in the Charleston music scene before he branched off into bourbon, is joined by four-piece reggae rock group Sun Dried Vibes, local duo Finnegan Bell, Charleston singer-songwriter Emily Curtis and nine other acts for a stacked music lineup.
CHARLESTON, SC

