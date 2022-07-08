ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag ‘calls Brian Brobbey as RB Leipzig make wantaway striker available for just £13m transfer fee’

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ERIK TEN HAG has reportedly spoken on the phone to wantaway RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey.

The 20-year-old is claimed to be desperate to quit the Bundesliga outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAbfr_0gZB11x900
Brian Brobbey worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax Credit: EPA

After being on the verge of a return to Ajax, Manchester United are now eyeing a swoop, according to German outlet Bild.

It's claimed Ten Hag and Brobbey have held discussions over the phone with the United boss a big fan of his fellow Dutchman.

The forward is keen for a move this window and Bild say Leipzig have set an asking price of £13m.

Brobbey is reportedly deemed surplus to requirements at Leipzig.

The youngster spent the second half of last season on loan at Ajax under Ten Hag, scoring an impressive seven goals in just 11 games.

He joked in April after Ten Hag was announced as Manchester United manager that he wanted the Red Devils gaffer to sign him.

And now a switch to the Premier League to be reunited with Ten Hag is potentially on the cards.

Bild say the prospect of Brobbey joining the Red Devils is "totally open".

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Brobbey came through the youth set-up at Ajax before leaving for Leipzig last summer.

But he failed to find the back of the net in 13 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

He was then loaned back to Ajax in January this year, and is already desperate to leave the German side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Brobbey
Person
Erik Ten Hag
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rb Leipzig#German#Ajax#The Premier League#The Red Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Declan Rice ‘has gentleman’s agreement with West Ham to stay for one more season’ as Chelsea set to launch transfer bid

DECLAN RICE reportedly has a gentleman's agreement with West Ham to stay for ONE more season amid serious transfer interest from Chelsea. The 23-year-old England international has impressed since making his 2017 debut against Burnley. A number of top Premier League clubs have been tracking Rice, including the likes of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
585K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy