Bibee Shines in Double-A Debut With Akron

All seven of the Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action on Thursday. Nashville took an early 1-to-0 lead over Columbus until the second inning when Clippers catcher Bo Naylor would tie the game up hitting his third Triple-A homerun since being promoted and ninth overall homerun on the...
The New York Yankees have an opportunity to get better at the trade deadline by adding an outfielder and another bullpen arm. There’s a strong possibility that general manager Brian Cashman dives into the starting pitching pool, especially with the Yankees rotation dealing with fatigue and adversity the past few weeks.
Another Braves top prospect is promoted – MLB Pipeline recently released their Top 100 Prospects list, and the Braves only had one player make it — Michael Harris. But, as Jake Gordon pointed out last week, he has now officially graduated as a prospect. Spencer Strider also graduated prospect status recently, so the Braves farm system is looking incredibly barren. However, there is one player in the lower levels that could be featured on several Top 100 Prospect lists very soon — Vaughn Grissom.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched a three-hitter for his first complete game this year and José Ramírez and Amed Rosario drove in two runs apiece, sending the Cleveland Guardians over the Chicago White Sox 4-1 in a doubleheader opener Tuesday. Bieber (4-5) struck out seven and walked none in just the 17th complete game in the major leagues this season. He had been 0-2 in six starts since beating Baltimore on June 3, the longest winless streak of his career. The 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner carried a one-hit shutout into the seventh en route to his first complete game since Aug. 4, 2019. “Yeah, I enjoyed that,” Bieber said, smiling. “I was able to go out there and be efficient and get through nine. I feel really good right now, so I’ve just got to keep rolling and keep building off the last one.”
The redemption story of Matt Carpenter has been nothing short of amazing. After the St. Louis Cardinals declined his option for 2022, he signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, but that didn’t last long either. Fast forward to late May, and the New York Yankees came...
If you're watching the Houston Rockets this season you're either a die-hard fan or a fan of their up-and-coming stars. The Rockets are in a rebuild. There's no doubt about it. Players like Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the 2021 and 2022 NBA Draft, respectively, make tuning in to the Rockets worth it.
The Chicago White Sox have been one of the most disappointing teams in MLB this season, and internal issues are reportedly not helping the situation. In his Sunday column, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote that whispers about “unrest, cliques and (a) lack of player leadership” inside the Chicago clubhouse had spread around the league. In a Monday appearance on 670 The Score’s “Parkins & Spiegel Show,” Nightengale said that chatter had come from White Sox players speaking to others across the league.
As the NBA offseason marketplace has come to a halt due to the ongoing Kevin Durant saga (which directly ties into the Phoenix Suns), Deandre Ayton’s status is finally beginning to clear up. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, there is mutual interest between Ayton and the Indiana Pacers. Windhorst...
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters in April that slugger Aaron Judge rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million extension, and the four-time All-Star selection said on multiple occasions that he would not continue contract talks past Opening Day. Cashman, meanwhile, publicly stated he was open to resuming conversations...
This weekend’s Summer League action gave us the answer to the question that everybody wants to know: “What is a giant to a Tacko?”. A crazy video went viral of NBA big man Tacko Fall speaking with Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo at Summer League in Las Vegas. Though both men are seven-footers, Fall towered right over Mutombo. Take a look.
