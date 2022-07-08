ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bernadette Peters Brings Adoptable Dogs to Broadway

thewildest.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1999, actress and two-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters was famously starring in a revival of the musical Annie Get Your Gun. At the time, each show on Broadway would compete to fundraise for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. (For the record, Annie raised the most.) “Once we did that, I said,...

www.thewildest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
petguide.com

Devastating Statistics Show an Increase in Euthanasia of Cats and Dogs

According to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, for the first time in five years, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000. This devastating data is the result of an increase in uptakes after shelters reopened after being closed in 2020 – the following year recorded 8.1 percent more abandoned cats and dogs across the United States. The sudden changes seem to have impacted dogs more than cats, with the intake increased by nearly three times the rate of the adoptions! It’s not looking good for felines, either, as they remain most at risk, with a euthanasia rate twice higher than that of dogs.
ANIMALS
Fatherly

The 8 Best Family Dog Breeds You’ve Never Heard Of

Americans love Labrador Retrievers. For 28 straight years, the Lab has been the most popular dog breed in the United States — and for good reason. They’re family dogs, patient pets as easy to train as they are to love. But the greatness of a breed — a few breeds actually, Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds are pretty damn popular too — doesn’t diminish the promise of other breeds. And that fundamental canine truth is self-evident by the lint brush-wielding presenters at the American Kennel Club’s annual Meet The Breeds event. Held at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan, home of the New York Auto Show and glass-ceilinged site of Hillary Clinton’s abortive victory party, the showcase is a branding event for 140 dog breeds. Breed reps, a group of dog-loving front row sitters, come to sell visitors on their beloved genetic riffs on canis lupus familiaris and direct them toward responsible breeders.
ANIMALS
DogTime

Chihuahua Mix “Mr. Happy Face” Crowned World’s Ugliest Dog

Mr. Happy Face, a gremlin-like Chihuahua mix, took the throne as the World’s Ugliest Dog at an annual competition in Petaluma, Calif. on Friday. At 17 years old, he sports only a white mohawk on an otherwise hairless dark body. His tongue protrudes out of the left side of his mouth, no longer held in […] The post Chihuahua Mix “Mr. Happy Face” Crowned World’s Ugliest Dog appeared first on DogTime.
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
The Dogington Post

Puppy Born Without Front Legs Living Happily In A Senior Dog Home

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Joey, the little canine born without front legs, is now spreading happiness in a senior dog rescue home in Rhode Island. Staying at the Vintage Pet Rescue, the dog is also raising awareness about the importance of animal rescues.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KRLD News Radio

Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Zeus

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
PETS
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Nala and Boomer, pets of the week

Meet Nala and Boomer, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Mary Tyler Moore
Person
Bernadette Peters
Person
Sutton Foster
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
Shoshana Bean
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 23, 2022

Mutt Mutt - When you get home from work, Mutt Mutt will be there ready to greet you with a big ol' smile! Even though he's a senior pup he is full of life and spunk. Sadly, he found himself in need of a new home when his previous owner passed away. He has lived most of his life as a very loved "porch dog" and enjoys the outside more than the inside. He's not opposed to the indoors, just prefers being outside! Mutt Mutt loves going for walks which is good thing too, because he could shed a couple pounds to help his joints and back stay strong. Good with dogs. No cats. Mutt Mutt's adoption fee has been sponsored!
CHEYENNE, WY
notabully.org

Are German Shepherds a Good Fit For First-Time Dog Owners?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. There are a rising number of households all over the world looking to add a dog to their family. With so many different breeds of dogs to choose from, it can be overwhelming for first-time dog owners!
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption
pumpkin.care

The Best Flea Collars for Dogs

As a responsible pet parent, you try your very best to use preventative measures to keep your pooch healthy and happy – and investing in a good flea collar can certainly help. Flea prevention is crucial for avoiding skin irritation, rashes, and flea-borne diseases. Flea collars can also help...
PET SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy