ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Labour could be facing its OWN leadership contest as Beergate fine looms: Angela Rayner admits she and Keir Starmer could be gone 'very quickly' after both vowed to resign if police issue them with a fixed penalty notice

By Greg Heffer, Political Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Labour deputy Angela Rayner today stepped up a threat to force a confidence vote in the Government if Boris Johnson does not leave Number 10 immediately.

She called on Tory MPs to 'get their act together' and hasten the Prime Minister's exit, or face a Labour effort to bring down the Government if they don't.

But Ms Rayner was forced to admit that both herself and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer might not be around to see through that threat.

With both having pledged to resign if they are found to have broken Covid rules over their Beergate row, Ms Rayner acknowledged that she and Sir Keir could be replaced 'very quickly'.

The Labour duo sent back a questionnaire about the boozy curry to police three weeks ago, with expectations that Durham Constabulary will announce a decision imminently.

It leaves open the prospect of a Labour leadership contest being run simultaneously to the battle to become Mr Johnson's replacement as Tory leader.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o65I1_0gZApFyu00
Sir Keir Starmer is still facing the prospect of being fined by police over his Beergate row. He has promised to resign as Labour leader if that happens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kC8yj_0gZApFyu00
Labour deputy Angela Rayner stepped up the party's threat to call a confidence vote in the House of Commons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU83G_0gZApFyu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O26Np_0gZApFyu00
Boris Johnson intends to carry on as a 'caretaker' PM for the time being, while a new Conservative leader is chosen to succeed him

After seeing swathes of Tory MPs and ministers desert him in a tumultuous 48-hour period, the PM yesterday announced his resignation.

But he intends to carry on as a 'caretaker' PM for the time being, while a new Conservative leader is chosen to succeed him.

It means Mr Johnson could remain in Downing Street for many weeks yet.

This has angered Tory critics who want him to go immediately - with some touting Deputy PM Dominic Raab as an interim replacement.

Labour are now effectively daring those Tory rebels to take action.

Sir Keir has vowed to bring forward a confidence motion in the House of Commons if Mr Johnson does not vacate No10 swiftly.

By convention, the Government always accepts a demand from the Leader of the Opposition for a confidence motion.

Should the Government then lose a vote on that motion, it could trigger a general election.

Ms Rayner told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: 'If the Conservatives don’t get their act together and get rid of Boris Johnson - you know, he’s got no confidence of his own party.

'He’s a proven liar who’s engulfed in sleaze and we can’t have another couple of months of this.

'So they do have to get rid of him, and if they don’t, we will call a no confidence vote because it’s pretty clear – he hasn’t got the confidence of the House or the British public.'

But the Labour deputy also admitted she and Sir Keir could soon be gone from the top of their party if they are issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice by police over Beergate.

Ms Rayner said she and Sir Keir would not appeal if they are found to have broken Coronavirus rules by Durham Constabulary, adding: 'We’ll accept the findings.'

Labour Party could replace her and Sir Keir 'very quickly' if they are forced to resign, Ms Rayner acknowledged.

'Our procedures would be that the NEC would delegate the timetable, but we’ve got a host of talent in our party that could step forward, because we are one team and we are a government-in-waiting,' she said.

Despite their attempts to hasten Mr Johnson's exit as PM, Labour risk uniting the Tories if they do push through a confidence vote.

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, who is among those who demanded Mr Johnson resign, has branded Sir Keir's plan as 'futile' as he insisted Conservatives would be unlikely to topple their own Government and force a general election.

He told LBC: 'Every time Labour try and put confidence votes on the Conservatives all it does is force Conservatives to line up behind Boris Johnson.

'It would be futile. The last thing the country needs is a general election.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bank of England Governor swipes back at Tory candidate Tom Tugendhat's claim that inflation crisis is due to 'sugar high' of quantitative easing as Andrew Bailey issues independence warning to Conservative rivals

The Bank of England Governor today hit back at Tory leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat over his claim that Threadneedle Street's monetary policy is to blame for the inflation crisis. In an appearance before MPs, Andrew Bailey attempted to steer clear of the ongoing battle for the Conservative Party leadership and...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Jacob Rees-Mogg is warned against splitting the Tory right as Brexit Opportunities minister 'considers last-gasp bid' to replace Boris as PM

Jacob Rees-Mogg was tonight warned against splitting the right of the Conservative Party by launching a last-gasp bid to become prime minister. The Brexit Opportunities minister, who is a staunch Boris Johnson loyalist, is claimed to be considering a late entry into the Tory leadership race. It has been suggested...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Andrew Bridgen
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

'Something's been lifted off my shoulders': Sir Mo Farah reveals he illegally moved to UK under another child's name and speaks to namesake Mohamed Farah in new documentary

Sir Mo Farah reveals he came to the UK illegally under another child's name in an upcoming documentary, where he speaks to his namesake Mohamed Farah. The Olympic runner, 39, admitted it felt like something had been 'lifted' off his shoulders while detailing the true story about his childhood in BBC's The Real Mo Farah.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

British forces train Ukrainian soldiers for their fight against Putin's war-machine: First of 10,000 recruits arrive in UK to be taught weapon and battlefield skills to help in war against Russia

Ukrainian soldiers being trained by British forces to help them in their fight against Russia have arrived in the UK. The first cohort in the UK-led military programme met with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Thursday as they started their several weeks-long training, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. The...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

So do we really need to start wearing masks all over again? More infectious strains of Omicron are driving a surge in cases. Now, as other countries start to make face coverings mandatory, experts are divided over whether Britain should do the same

Do you still wear a face mask to go shopping, say, or on public transport? If so, you're in the minority — but for how long?. Millions of us ditched masks in January when the Government axed their requirement by law. But against a rising tide of cases, hospital trusts in Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire, Devon and Wales have reinstated guidance urging people to mask-up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Would you feel safe being treated on a 'virtual ward' in your home? It's the radical solution being trialled to tackle a shortage of NHS hospital beds... patients with conditions from dementia to heart failure and even cancer receiving care remotely

For anyone with a chronic condition, key challenges include the need for regular checks, unsuitable appointment times, costly parking and hours hanging about in hospital as clinics overrun — let alone the discomfort from their illness. But technological advances mean many could have their health closely monitored in their...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Labour#Police#Uk#Beergate#Durham Constabulary#Conservative
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Chess-playing economics genius arrested over EasyJet bomb hoax after boasting 'I'm a Taliban and I'm going to blow this plane up' says sorry for 'moment of madness' as he's freed by Spanish authorities and allowed back home with his parents

A chess playing economics genius arrested over a bomb hoax on a packed EasyJet flight which saw fighter jets scrambled to intercept it is now back home and exclusively told the MailOnline of his 'moment of madness'. Super bright Aditya Verma, 18, was held after he sent friends he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Co-founder of charity which won praise for helping 2.8million people in Africa access safe drinking water dies aged 62 after crashing his Ultima Can Am supercar on motorway

A charity co-founder praised for helping 2.8million people in Africa access safe drinking water has died in a sports car crash. Paul Searle, 62, of Oakington, was killed when his yellow Ultima Can Am left the M11 near Grantchester, Cambridgeshire, and entered a wooded area at around 5.20pm on July 6.
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

479K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy