ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, TX

Mayor Becky Haas Shares About National Recognition Days

richmondtx.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile reading a few online articles about celebrating July 4th, I found some other days that I just might like to celebrate this coming week. Friday, July 8th is National Chocolate with Almonds Day, the...

www.richmondtx.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fort Bend Star

Work beginning on 2,000 home community near Rosenberg

A national developer has begun work on a new, 933-acre community near Rosenberg that could one day contain as many as 2,000 homes, according to a news release. Starwood Land, a Florida-based developer with projects in 10 states, is working with local developer Land Tejas to construct a master-planned community called Starbridge, according to the release.
ROSENBERG, TX
KHOU

Huge crowds line up for BakerRipley Utility Assistance drive

HOUSTON — BakerRipley’s annual Utility Assistance Drive in Southwest Houston drew huge crowds on Saturday. Despite the heat, lines wrapped around the agency’s Aberdeen Campus, giving a glimpse at the great need for utility assistance in the Houston area. Rosio Aguilar was among dozens that showed up.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

This Week in Houston Food Events: Go for $7.13 Old School Enchiladas on 713 Day

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Julep, 1919 Washington, will be celebrating National Mojito Day by serving up two riffs alongside the classic Cuban cocktail, which dates back to the 1910s in the outskirts of Havana, Cuba. Guests can order the Classic Mojito; the Old Cuban, created by Audrey Sanders of Pegu Club, NYC in the 2000s; and the Queen’s Park Swizzle, created in Trinidad in 1920s.Peter Garcia, owner of El Meson — and Alba Huerta's former boss and mentor at the Twelve Spot — will serve his famous paella around 7 p.m. with a cooking demo prior. The bar will be open regular hours (4 p.m. to midnight).
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Earth, TX
Local
Texas Government
Richmond, TX
Government
City
Richmond, TX
cw39.com

How to get a FREE Subway sandwich July 12

HOUSTON (CW39) As part of their Subway Series menu relaunch of 12 all-new signature sandwiches, Subway is giving away a free 6″ signature sub on Tuesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.. Subway® restaurants recently unveiled the Subway Series, a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

City activates heat emergency plan; Doctor provides safety tips

HOUSTON – The Houston area is expected to see several days of 100-plus-degree temperatures this week. The heat can be dangerous for people, children, and pets and have an impact on the state’s power grid. The Fairbanks Branch Library is just one of several places across the city...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Exclusive Interview: Secret Stories of Houston

Wednesday is July 13, also know as 7-1-3 day in Houston. Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re celebrating a trifecta that makes Houston magical. See what happens when Aussie Melanie Camp visits Buc-ee’s for the first time, or strolls the aisles of H-E-B. Plus she dines at Whataburger with a couple that is collectively 178 years old. They’ve made it their daily ritual to eat at the restaurant. They’ve been there over 1,000 times. That’s all Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#National Chocolate#National Sugar Cookie Day#National Pina Colada Day#National Pecan Pie Day#National Mac Cheese Day#French Fries
fox26houston.com

Sweating your utility bills? New assistance available

HOUSTON - The only thing hotter than the temperatures outside are the utility bills that come with them. Sky-high electric, gas, and water bills are making people sweat. But there are state and local energy assistance available to help you stay safe and cool. "I don’t really want to look...
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Armed men in Buc-ee's masks watched over anti-trans activist Kelly Neidert at Houston drag brunch Protest

Kelly Neidert, founder and leader of the North Texas-based anti-LGBTQ organization Protect Texas Kids, organized a protest Sunday of Hamburger Mary’s drag brunch in downtown Houston. A few dozen anti-LGBTQ protestors gathered with her across the street from the LGBTQ-friendly restaurant, while100-or-so counter-protestors lined the sidewalk in front of its doors.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
springhappenings.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued; Winds In Excess of 60 MPH Possible

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a. South central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. North central Harris County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring,. moving east at...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy