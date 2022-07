The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Shooting Incident and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. On July 2, 2022, at approximately 6:00pm, Talladega County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Jones Road in Alpine, Alabama. Deputies received information that during a child’s birthday party, a black male drove up to this location and began shooting. A vehicle was struck multiple times during this incident. No injuries were reported. A person of interest has been identified. No other information was released.

ALPINE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO