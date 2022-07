Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors closed the $4.1 million sale-leaseback of the Bone & Joint Specialists orthopedic facility at 9001 Broadway in Merrillville, Indiana. PRECAP Managing Principal Scott Niedergang and JDS Real Estate Services, Inc. represented both the seller, a physician partnership, and the buyer, a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate.

MERRILLVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO