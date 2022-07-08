ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navassa, NC

Navassa town councilmember arrested for driving with permanently revoked license

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Navassa town councilmember James Louis Hardy has been arrested for driving with a permanently revoked license and for...

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Juvenile allegedly hits patrol vehicle while driving stolen vehicle

WHITEVEILLE, NC (WWAY) — On July 9th, shortly after 3:00 pm, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle pursuit initiated by the Elizabethtown Police Department. The Elizabethtown Police Department pursued the vehicle down Highway 701 into Whiteville city limits, where Columbus County deputies joined the vehicle...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WPD: Man tries to flee police by jumping into Greenfield Lake

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man attempted to evade police by jumping into Greenfield Lake, according to the Wilmington Police Department. Officials say that officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Fall Drive Saturday at approximately 12:30 p.m. to serve a warrant. They say 27-year-old Daekwon Pearce, of Rocky Point, ran from officers and was located shortly afterward running near Greenfield Lake. When he went into the thick brush close to the bank of the lake, SABLE was dispatched to assist with the search.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sheriff’s Office responds after deadly Brunswick County car chase

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Law enforcement is speaking out about a high speed chase that took a man’s life, and that they say involved drugs. Monday, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on a deadly car accident, saying they’ve been investigating 21-year-old Tyrance Benbow’s drug activity for years. They were in position to catch him and others after a drug deal involving a large amount of cocaine and crack cocaine.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Family of Shallotte man killed in crash seek answers

SHALOTTE, NC (WWAY) – A Shallotte family looking for answers after their loved one was killed in a pursuit involving law enforcement that ended in a crash in Brunswick County. Becky Lasalle is the mother of the man who was killed in the rollover accident. “I really don’t know...
SHALLOTTE, NC
WITN

Missing man identified after North Topsail Beach drowning

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The name of a man who is believed to have drowned this weekend at North Topsail Beach has been released. Police said they are now conducting a recovery effort for the body of Antwaun Jackson, of Jacksonville. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson...
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
WECT

Crews unearth 112-year-old water valve in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews working on the City of Wilmington’s ongoing streetscape project recently unearthed a water valve from 1910 on North Front Street. CFPUA posted pictures of the water valve on its Twitter account Monday. “This valve, in service since President Taft was in office, is taking...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Two U.S. 74/76 intersections in Columbus County to receive upgrades

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Two intersections of U.S. 74/76 just north of Lake Waccamaw will be upgraded to highway standards as part of a $44 million project. Per the NCDOT, the highway’s intersection with Chauncey Town Road will become an interchange complete with a bridge and ramps. The Old Lake Road intersection will be converted into an overpass.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Human remains found along North Carolina beach over the weekend

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Around 3:00 Saturday afternoon, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Huggins Islands near Hammocks Beach State Park regarding human remains that were found by teenagers while they were exploring the island. While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, the Sheriff’s Office...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Multiple agencies attempt to rescue potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple agencies are working to save a potential drowning victim on the northern end of the North Topsail beach. Onslow County Emergency Services director Norman Bryson told WITN that a 39-year-old man went out into the water to help a younger child that was struggling to swim. The man was able to bring the child back to safety, but then began struggling himself.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

