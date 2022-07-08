Navassa town councilmember arrested for driving with permanently revoked license

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man attempted to evade police by jumping into Greenfield Lake, according to the Wilmington Police Department. Officials say that officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Fall Drive Saturday at approximately 12:30 p.m. to serve a warrant. They say 27-year-old Daekwon Pearce, of Rocky Point, ran from officers and was located shortly afterward running near Greenfield Lake. When he went into the thick brush close to the bank of the lake, SABLE was dispatched to assist with the search.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO