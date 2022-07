*FORT WAYNE, Ind. *-- Catcher *Anthony Vilar *hit the first home run of his professional career, but the Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), 5-2, on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field. This snapped the TinCaps' three-game winning streak and resulted in a split of the six-game series.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO