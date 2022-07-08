ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A multi-epitope vaccine designed against blood-stage of malaria: an immunoinformatic and structural approach

By Amir Atapour
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalaria is a complex disease caused by parasites of the genus Plasmodium and is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The most severe form of malaria disease is caused by Plasmodium falciparum. Thus, a combination of different approaches is needed to control malaria. Resistance to first-line drugs and insecticides,...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection and the brain: direct evidence for brain changes in milder cases

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 230 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Nature by Douaud and colleagues1 shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with longitudinal effects, particularly on brain structures linked to the olfactory cortex, modestly accelerated reduction in global brain volume, and enhanced cognitive decline. Thus, even mild COVID-19 can be associated with long-lasting deleterious effects on brain structure and function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Whole-genome sequencing reveals de-novo mutations associated with nonsyndromic cleft lip/palate

The majority (85%) of nonsyndromic cleft lip with or without cleft palate (nsCL/P) cases occur sporadically, suggesting a role for de novo mutations (DNMs) in the etiology of nsCL/P. To identify high impact protein-altering DNMs that contribute to the risk of nsCL/P, we conducted whole-genome sequencing (WGS) analyses in 130 African case-parent trios (affected probands and unaffected parents). We identified 162 high confidence protein-altering DNMs some of which are based on available evidence, contribute to the risk of nsCL/P. These include novel protein-truncating DNMs in the ACTL6A, ARHGAP10, MINK1, TMEM5 and TTN genes; as well as missense variants in ACAN, DHRS3, DLX6, EPHB2, FKBP10, KMT2D, RECQL4, SEMA3C, SEMA4D, SHH, TP63, and TULP4. Many of these protein-altering DNMs were predicted to be pathogenic. Analysis using mouse transcriptomics data showed that some of these genes are expressed during the development of primary and secondary palate. Gene-set enrichment analysis of the protein-altering DNMs identified palatal development and neural crest migration among the few processes that were significantly enriched. These processes are directly involved in the etiopathogenesis of clefting. The analysis of the coding sequence in the WGS data provides more evidence of the opportunity for novel findings in the African genome.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Promoting T and NK cell attack: preserving tumor MICA/B by vaccines

You have full access to this article via your institution. The activating receptor NKG2D, first discovered in the late 1990's, participates in the immune surveillance of cytotoxic lymphocytes through recognition of the stress-induced ligands MICA/B on the surface of malignant cells. Recently, a study by Badrinath et al. in Nature described a vaccine targeting approach that prevents proteolytic cleavage of MICA/B, leading to enhanced immune infiltration and antitumor responses highlighting the importance of NKG2D interactions on both natural killer cells and T cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Reduced cerebral vascular fractal dimension among asymptomatic individuals as a potential biomarker for cerebral small vessel disease

Cerebral small vessel disease is a neurological disease frequently found in the elderly and detected on neuroimaging, often as an incidental finding. White matter hyperintensity is one of the most commonly reported neuroimaging markers of CSVD and is linked with an increased risk of future stroke and vascular dementia. Recent attention has focused on the search of CSVD biomarkers. The objective of this study is to explore the potential of fractal dimension as a vascular neuroimaging marker in asymptomatic CSVD with low WMH burden. Df is an index that measures the complexity of a self-similar and irregular structure such as circle of Willis and its tributaries. This exploratory cross-sectional study involved 22 neurologically asymptomatic adult subjects (42"‰Â±"‰12Â years old; 68% female) with low to moderate 10-year cardiovascular disease risk prediction score (QRISK2 score) who underwent magnetic resonance imaging/angiography (MRI/MRA) brain scan. Based on the MRI findings, subjects were divided into two groups: subjects with low WMH burden and no WMH burden, (WMH+; n"‰="‰8) and (WMHâˆ’; n"‰="‰14) respectively. Maximum intensity projection image was constructed from the 3D time-of-flight (TOF) MRA. The complexity of the CoW and its tributaries observed in the MIP image was characterised using Df. The Df of the CoW and its tributaries, i.e., Df (w) was significantly lower in the WMH+ group (1.5172"‰Â±"‰0.0248) as compared to WMHâˆ’ (1.5653"‰Â±"‰0.0304, p"‰="‰0.001). There was a significant inverse relationship between the QRISK2 risk score and Df (w), (rs"‰="‰âˆ’"‰.656, p"‰="‰0.001). Df (w) is a promising, non-invasive vascular neuroimaging marker for asymptomatic CSVD with WMH. Further study with multi-centre and long-term follow-up is warranted to explore its potential as a biomarker in CSVD and correlation with clinical sequalae of CSVD.
SCIENCE
#Malaria#Protein Design#Epitope#Protein Structure#Plasmodium#Igm#Cel
Nature.com

The amniotic fluid proteome predicts imminent preterm delivery in asymptomatic women with a short cervix

Preterm birth, the leading cause of perinatal morbidity and mortality, is associated with increased risk of short- and long-term adverse outcomes. For women identified as at risk for preterm birth attributable to a sonographic short cervix, the determination of imminent delivery is crucial for patient management. The current study aimed to identify amniotic fluid (AF) proteins that could predict imminent delivery in asymptomatic patients with a short cervix. This retrospective cohort study included women enrolled between May 2002 and September 2015 who were diagnosed with a sonographic short cervix (<"‰25Â mm) at 16"“32Â weeks of gestation. Amniocenteses were performed to exclude intra-amniotic infection; none of the women included had clinical signs of infection or labor at the time of amniocentesis. An aptamer-based multiplex platform was used to profile 1310 AF proteins, and the differential protein abundance between women who delivered within two weeks from amniocentesis, and those who did not, was determined. The analysis included adjustment for quantitative cervical length and control of the false-positive rate at 10%. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve was calculated to determine whether protein abundance in combination with cervical length improved the prediction of imminent preterm delivery as compared to cervical length alone. Of the 1,310 proteins profiled in AF, 17 were differentially abundant in women destined to deliver within two weeks of amniocentesis independently of the cervical length (adjusted p-value"‰<"‰0.10). The decreased abundance of SNAP25 and the increased abundance of GPI, PTPN11, OLR1, ENO1, GAPDH, CHI3L1, RETN, CSF3, LCN2, CXCL1, CXCL8, PGLYRP1, LDHB, IL6, MMP8, and PRTN3 were associated with an increased risk of imminent delivery (odds ratio"‰>"‰1.5 for each). The sensitivity at a 10% false-positive rate for the prediction of imminent delivery by a quantitative cervical length alone was 38%, yet it increased to 79% when combined with the abundance of four AF proteins (CXCL8, SNAP25, PTPN11, and MMP8). Neutrophil-mediated immunity, neutrophil activation, granulocyte activation, myeloid leukocyte activation, and myeloid leukocyte-mediated immunity were biological processes impacted by protein dysregulation in women destined to deliver within two weeks of diagnosis. The combination of AF protein abundance and quantitative cervical length improves prediction of the timing of delivery compared to cervical length alone, among women with a sonographic short cervix.
SCIENCE
BBC

Security warning after sale of stolen Chinese data

President Xi Jinping has urged public bodies to "defend information security" after a hacker offered to sell stolen data of one billion Chinese citizens. In an advert on a criminal forum, later removed, the user said the data was stolen from Shanghai National Police. The hacker claims the information includes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Most of your bosses are planning layoffs if a recession hits

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Recession storm clouds have been looming for quite some time. Turn left or right, and you’ll find economists and executives predicting and preparing for the worst, citing the invasion of Ukraine, high inflation, and the current cost of living.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
The Atlantic

Shipping Containers Are Pumped Full of Toxic Gas

This post was originally published by Hakai Magazine. They had no idea the shipping container was full of toxic gas. But mere moments after opening it, the two workers began to feel the effects. One man fell unconscious, convulsing with epileptic seizures. The other felt an irritation in his throat and began salivating uncontrollably.
INDUSTRY
Fortune

California is single handedly trying to solve all of America’s economic problems. Next up: transforming the pharmaceutical market

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made headlines when he announced his state would be sending out one-time-only checks of up to $1,050 to qualifying residents to help battle high gas prices and rising inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nature.com

Democratizing plant genomics to accelerate global food production

Building on the fundamental discoveries of Mendel, plant genomics has had a major role in advancing the genetic improvement of crops worldwide, particularly in developed economies where the technologies are easily accessible. From cumbersome to more miniaturized high-throughput sequencing technologies, the field continues to evolve, providing vast opportunities for studying plant genomes with varying levels of complexity and potential real-life applications.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Directed cell migration towards softer environments

How cells sense tissue stiffness to guide cell migration is a fundamental question in development, fibrosis and cancer. Although durotaxis-cell migration towards increasing substrate stiffness-is well established, it remains unknown whether individual cells can migrate towards softer environments. Here, using microfabricated stiffness gradients, we describe the directed migration of U-251MG glioma cells towards less stiff regions. This 'negative durotaxis' does not coincide with changes in canonical mechanosensitive signalling or actomyosin contractility. Instead, as predicted by the motor"“clutch-based model, migration occurs towards areas of 'optimal stiffness', where cells can generate maximal traction. In agreement with this model, negative durotaxis is selectively disrupted and even reversed by the partial inhibition of actomyosin contractility. Conversely, positive durotaxis can be switched to negative by lowering the optimal stiffness by the downregulation of talin-a key clutch component. Our results identify the molecular mechanism driving context-dependent positive or negative durotaxis, determined by a cell's contractile and adhesive machinery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DNA demethylation and hypermethylation are both required for late nodule development in Medicago

Plant epigenetic regulations are involved in transposable element silencing, developmental processes and responses to the environment1,2,3,4,5,6,7. They often involve modifications of DNA methylation, particularly through the DEMETER (DME) demethylase family and RNA-dependent DNA methylation (RdDM)8. Root nodules host rhizobia that can fix atmospheric nitrogen for the plant's benefit in nitrogen-poor soils. The development of indeterminate nodules, as in Medicago truncatula, involves successive waves of gene activation9,10,11,12, control of which raises interesting questions. Using laser capture microdissection (LCM) coupled to RNA-sequencing (SYMbiMICS data11), we previously identified 4,309 genes (termed NDD) activated in the nodule differentiation and nitrogen fixation zones, 36% of which belong to co-regulated genomic regions dubbed symbiotic islands13. We found MtDME to be upregulated in the differentiation zone and required for nodule development, and we identified 474 differentially methylated regions hypomethylated in the nodule by analysing ~2% of the genome4. Here, we coupled LCM and whole-genome bisulfite sequencing for a comprehensive view of DNA methylation, integrated with gene expression at the tissue level. Furthermore, using CRISPR"“Cas9 mutagenesis of MtDRM2, we showed the importance of RdDM for CHH hypermethylation and nodule development. We thus proposed a model of DNA methylation dynamics during nodule development.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Multimorbidity and multi-disability among the elderly in residential care in India: the Hyderabad Ocular Morbidity in Elderly Study (HOMES)

We report prevalence and risk factors for multimorbidity and multi-disability among elderly people in residential care in the Hyderabad region in South India. In total, 1182 elderly (aged"‰â‰¥"‰60) participants were examined in 41 homes for the aged centres. Detailed interviews were conducted by trained personnel to collect personal and demographic information. A questionnaire was used to assess the history of non-communicable diseases and Washington Disability Questionnaire (WDQ) was administered to assess disabilities. The mean age of the participants was 75.0Â years (SD 8.8Â years; range: 60"“108Â years), 35.4% were men, 20.3% had no formal education, 60.7% had school education and 19% had higher education. The prevalence of multimorbidity was 37.6% (95% CI: 34.8"“40.4). Prevalence of multi-disability was 23.6% (95% CI: 21.2"“26.3; n"‰="‰270). In total, 857 (72.5%) participants reported using at least one medication for NCDs. Over a third of the elderly in residential care had multimorbidity, and a quarter of them had multi-disability. A holistic health care system that comprises health and wellness coupled with rehabilitation to address disabilities is needed to achieve healthy aging in elderlyÂ in homesÂ for the aged in India.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Persister cells that survive chemotherapy are pinpointed

A close look at the cells that drive cancer growth after chemotherapy, and thereby contribute to fatal tumour progression, provides new insights into the identity of the cells that manage to survive treatment. Sumaiyah K. Rehman 0 &. Sumaiyah K. Rehman. Sumaiyah K. Rehman is at the Princess Margaret Cancer...
CANCER
Nature.com

Novel roles of LSECtin in gastric cancer cell adhesion, migration, invasion, and lymphatic metastasis

Liver and lymph node sinusoidal endothelial cell C-type lectin (LSECtin) plays an important regulatory role in a variety of diseases, including tumors. However, the underlying mechanism of LSECtin in gastric cancer (GC) remains largely unknown. In our research, LSECtin promoted the adhesion and invasion of GC cells, and was involved in lymphatic metastasis of GC cells. Mechanistically, LSECtin promoted the adhesion, proliferation and migration of GC cells by downregulating STAT1 expression. The circular RNA circFBXL4, which is regulated by LSECtin, sponges the microRNA miR-146a-5p to regulate STAT1 expression. The promotion of GC cell proliferation, migration and invasion mediated by LSECtin was largely inhibited by circFBXL4 overexpression or miR-146a-5p silencing. Moreover, in its role as a transcription factor, STAT1 modulated the expression of FN1 and CHD4. In conclusion, LSECtin might be involved in the lymphatic metastasis of GC by upregulating the expression of FN1 and CHD4 via the circFBXL4/miR-146a-5p/STAT1 axis, possibly indicating a newly discovered pathogenic mechanism.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy improves neurocognitive functions and symptoms of post-COVID condition: randomized controlled trial

Post-COVID-19 condition refers to a range of persisting physical, neurocognitive, and neuropsychological symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection. The mechanism can be related to brain tissue pathology caused by virus invasion or indirectly by neuroinflammation and hypercoagulability. This randomized, sham-control, double blind trial evaluated the effect of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT or HBO2 therapy) on post-COVID-19 patients with ongoing symptoms for at least 3Â months after confirmed infection. Seventy-three patients were randomized to receive daily 40 session of HBOT (n"‰="‰37) or sham (n"‰="‰36). Follow-up assessments were performed at baseline and 1"“3Â weeks after the last treatment session. Following HBOT, there was a significant group-by-time interaction in global cognitive function, attention and executive function (d"‰="‰0.495, p"‰="‰0.038; d"‰="‰0.477, p"‰="‰0.04 and d"‰="‰0.463, p"‰="‰0.05 respectively). Significant improvement was also demonstrated in the energy domain (d"‰="‰0.522, p"‰="‰0.029), sleep (d"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.48, p"‰="‰0.042), psychiatric symptoms (d"‰="‰0.636, p"‰="‰0.008), and pain interference (d"‰="‰0.737, p"‰="‰0.001). Clinical outcomes were associated with significant improvement in brain MRI perfusion and microstructural changes in the supramarginal gyrus, left supplementary motor area, right insula, left frontal precentral gyrus, right middle frontal gyrus, and superior corona radiate. These results indicate that HBOT can induce neuroplasticity and improve cognitive, psychiatric, fatigue, sleep and pain symptoms of patients suffering from post-COVID-19 condition. HBOT's beneficial effect may be attributed to increased brain perfusion and neuroplasticity in regions associated with cognitive and emotional roles.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Higher neutrophil"“lymphocyte ratio is associated with depressive symptoms in Japanese general male population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13562-x, published online 03 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the column 'P-value' was incomplete for 'Females'. Furthermore, data in the row 'CES-D' contained errors, where the p-value for 'Males' and the data 'Non-depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was displaced, and data for 'Depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was omitted.
SCIENCE

