The Tri-C JazzFest did a fantastic job of ensuring that those who arrived with open ears, discovered at least one artist who they fell in love with. After a year online and a year at the suburban Cain Park, the Tri-C JazzFest made a triumphant return to downtown Cleveland in 2022. The downtown location gave the music a wider audience than at Cain Park, as it was more likely that someone returning home from a baseball game or an afternoon at a bar could stumble upon one of the many bands playing at two outdoor stages. The festival comes less than a year after the Cain Park version of the festival, with a quick turnaround time giving it the chance to entertain a summer audience, and pay tribute to the current president of Cuyahoga Community College Alex Johnson before he retired in June.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO