Argentine sensation Julian Alvarez will arrive in Manchester this weekend to be unveiled alongside Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips... as 22-year-old vows he will 'flourish' at City under Pep Guardiola after leaving River Plate

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Manchester City have announced Julian Alvarez will arrive at the club this weekend after departing River Plate.

Alvarez, 22, signed for Manchester City in January in a deal worth £14m but was loaned back to River Plate until the end of the South American campaign. His final game for the Buenos Aires club came in their 0-0 second leg draw with Velez in the Copa Libertadores, with River being eliminated 1-0 on aggregate.

Announcing his imminent arrival, City said that he would be unveiled alongside fellow new signings Kalvin Phillips, Erling Haaland and Stefan Ortega Moreno.

Manchester City announced the arrival of Argentina international Julian Alvarez on Friday

Alvarez, who scored six times in one game back in May for River Plate, said that he 'incredibly happy' to be at Manchester City and said that he believed he could 'flourish' under Pep Guardiola.

He said: 'I am incredibly happy and I feel ready to play for City.

Before adding: 'This is, without doubt, one of the biggest teams in world football. You only have to see what this team has won in the last decade to understand the quality of the setup.

'I feel confident I can flourish here. The style of play Pep encourages is exciting and I can’t wait to be a part of it.'

Julian Alvarez played his last game for River Plate before departing for Manchester City
The Argentine sensation carved out a reputation as one of the most prolific young forwards on the planet 

Alvarez went on to reference the rich tapestry of Argentine superstars that have plied their trade at Manchester City in the last decade or so.

'City has an amazing recent history of Argentinian players and I want to put my stamp on the Club in the same way Sergio Aguero, Pablo Zabaleta and Carlos Tevez did,' he said.

'I am so thankful for everything River Plate did for me and I want to thank the fans, staff and players for their support.

'But I am now 100% focused on Manchester City. I want to give my best to this club, help my teammates and contribute to Manchester City’s success.'

Julian Alvarez was handed two match balls after the game after his six against Alianza Lima in May

Meanwhile, Manchester City Txiki Begiristain hailed the potential of Alvarez and said that the English champions had acquired a player who has 'real variety' in his game.

'I said when we announced the signing we were getting a player of significant potential and everything we have seen from him since then has only confirmed that,' he said.

'He scores all kinds of goals and has real variety in his game.

The Argentine said he was looking forward to playing under Pep Guardiola and hopes he will flourish under the Spaniard 

'We feel with the manager and staff we have here, he can develop even further and become a really top player.'

Alvarez made his debut for River Plate in 2018 and made his senior international debut last year against Chile.

The forward carved out a stellar reputation in the South American game as one of the best recent forwards to emerge from the continent. He scored 54 goals in 122 appearances for the Argentine giants, winning the Primera division in 2021 and the Primera golden boot in the same year.

