Erik ten Hag is 'asking for trouble' with his five strict new rules for Man United stars, claims Stuart Pearce... labelling measures 'unpoliceable' as he calls on new boss to allow for 'common sense to play a fair part'

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Stuart Pearce has warned Erik ten Hag he is 'asking for trouble' after underlining five new rules he demands his Manchester United players to abide by.

The Dutchman was confirmed as United boss in April and is taking charge of his first pre-season at Old Trafford, with his squad due to set off on a tour to Thailand and Australia on Friday.

The former Ajax boss has introduced new values at the club since arriving, which include any player late to training or team meetings being dropped and banning players from using their own personal chefs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMoX6_0gZAY5d400
Stuart Pearce says Erik ten Hag is 'asking for trouble' after introducing five new rules at Man United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ianrl_0gZAY5d400
Pearce claims the measures cannot be policed and has called for common sense to be used

But speaking to talkSPORT, former Manchester City manager Pearce labelled the rules 'unpoliceable' and called for the 52-year-old to show some 'common sense'.

'If you've set those five rules up, they must all be run past him and then he has to deal with every little problem that they throw up,' Pearce said.

'Let's take the diet for example. A lot of these players employ their own chefs away from football. You can't police that.

'They do it for the right reasons, and for the different foods that they have culturally around the world.

'By putting something like that individual rule in place, you've got to police it! And how do you police it?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBFO9_0gZAY5d400
Personal chefs are set to be banned by the new United boss

On Ten Hag's rule on lateness, Pearce added: 'Being late is common sense. You wait until he drives around and gets stuck in traffic on the M60!

'If you're a first-team player and you get stuck in a bit of traffic on your way to training and you're dropped, would you say ''fine, they're the rules, what can I do about it?''

'It is unpoliceable at times. Common sense has got to play a fair part. You're just asking for trouble as a manager.'

Ten Hag has been getting to know his players at the team's Carrington training base and is beginning to implement his own techniques and methods.

A strict disciplinarian, the 52-year-old has now laid down a set of rules he expects each of his players to abide by, including being dropped for being late and the ban on personal chefs.

He has also insisted drinking alcohol during a matchweek is something that will be banned. This will essentially work as a blanket ban on alcohol across the season, with United regularly set to play twice a week due to European commitments.

He wants all players to use the canteen at Carrington as their main source for meals. Ten Hag has sought to overhaul the menu available as one of his first moves, with fish and vegetables now more prominent at meal times.

The likes of Luke Shaw have publicly flaunted their hiring of private chefs in the past, something which has seen players able to commit to their own dietary choices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xIJeZ_0gZAY5d400
Drinking during matchweek is also set to be banned by the new United head coach (pictured right captain Harry Maguire enjoying a pint of Guinness)

However, each player will still receive a unique food plan to meet their individual needs. The only difference is that it will now be controlled by the club.

The Dutchman is also wary of players keeping their weight in check and as a result BMIs will be monitored on a weekly basis.

He has also requested that all player grievances are run by him, instead of going to agents or other sources.

