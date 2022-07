Since breaking onto the scene a little over a decade ago, New Zealand director Taika Waititi has taken Hollywood and at least one of its major franchises by storm, injecting his unforgettable, inimitable brand of dry humor and heartfelt storytelling into both film and television. Even if you've never seen anything he's been a part of (and, actually, you probably have), you've heard his name, whether it's associated with a couple of Kiwi indies that had improbably great success here in the States, or with a certain God of Thunder.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO