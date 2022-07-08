Ex-Arsenal star Clichy, 36, signs new contract with Swiss club Servette with former team-mate Senderos sporting director
FORMER Arsenal defender Gael Clichy has extended his stay at Swiss outfit Servette.
The left-back, 36, has signed a new one-year deal having first arrived at the club in 2020.
And the new deal means Clichy continues his working relationship with another former Gooner, Philippe Senderos.
The centre-back is sporting director at the club and played with Clichy at Arsenal between 2003-2010.
The pair helped the Gunners win the FA Cup in 2005 and were part of the squad that reached the Champions League final a year later.
They will be hoping to replicate that success at Servette with Clichy already helping the club to a third-placed finish in his first season, 2020-21.
Clichy is 37 later this month so could see out his career with Servette.
The Frenchman spent three years at Istanbul Başakşehir following a spell at Manchester City in which he became a Premier League champion.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are trying to sign a defender of their own - Ajax star Lisandro Martinez.
The defender has reportedly told Ajax he wants to leave but the Dutch champions remain stubborn over his asking price.
Arsenal have made three bids for Martinez but their highest offer of £34million falls short of his £43m price tag.
Manchester United are also in the hunt to sign the Argentine and are believed to have bid £39m.
