Nolan Jones is coming to Cleveland? The impending MLB Draft on NHL Draft night: Locked On Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have several All-Stars this year. The Cleveland Guardians may be teetering near .500 after a disastrous stretch early in the summer but all is not lost. The team may finally be moving on from albatross slugger Franmil Reyes, the team is swimming in talented rookies who will likely challenge if not win, the AL Rookie of the Year Award and now they have three All-Stars to call their very own.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO