Timeline of events that led to the Cleveland Browns trading Baker Mayfield: Locked On Browns

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 3 days ago

For a short time, Baker Mayfield seemed...

www.10tv.com

brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/11/22)

It is Monday, July 11, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans embark on a new week of uncertainty regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s availability for the 2022 NFL season. With training camp just weeks away, the Browns hope to know something very soon. Progress toward a decision is happening; Sue L....
The Detroit Free Press

Get to know Greg Williams, the Michigan CEO who bought the naming rights to Heinz Field

Heinz Field, the home of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers for last 21 years, is no more — and a Michigander is the reason why. The Steelers announced Monday that Acrisure, a Fintech company which operates a top 10 global insurance broker and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, purchased the naming rights to Pittsburgh's North Shore stadium. Greg Williams, a native of Lansing, serves as the chairman and CEO of Acrisure, which he co-founded in 2005.
Yardbarker

Trade Could Pay Off for Panthers and Browns

Baker Mayfield proved the rumors to be true in recent news and was traded to the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield will join Sam Darnold as the other top three quarterback. With a deal worth $18.8 million and the Panthers covering only $5 million, you could say that the Panthers didn’t do so bad with the negotiation.
Yardbarker

4 Former Browns Players Shown Vacationing Together

All four were members of the 2021 Cleveland Browns team. Higgins is now with Carolina, Wilson with New England, Landry with New Orleans, and OBJ remains a free agent as he recovers from the Super Bowl ACL injury. Though professionally in separate places now, the four look like they remain...
