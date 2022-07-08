Timeline of events that led to the Cleveland Browns trading Baker Mayfield: Locked On Browns

It is Monday, July 11, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans embark on a new week of uncertainty regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s availability for the 2022 NFL season. With training camp just weeks away, the Browns hope to know something very soon. Progress toward a decision is happening; Sue L....
Heinz Field, the home of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers for last 21 years, is no more — and a Michigander is the reason why. The Steelers announced Monday that Acrisure, a Fintech company which operates a top 10 global insurance broker and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, purchased the naming rights to Pittsburgh's North Shore stadium. Greg Williams, a native of Lansing, serves as the chairman and CEO of Acrisure, which he co-founded in 2005.
On July 8, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced a trade with the Cleveland Guardians. Pirates: "We have also acquired RHP Yohan Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Indianapolis. To make room on the 40-man roster, LHP Aaron Fletcher has been designated for assignment."
With last week’s deal for now former Cleveland Browns star Baker Mayfield, Matt Rhule’s Carolina Panthers very likely have their third different Week 1 starter in as many seasons. Sounds like fun, right?. Well, we’ll let the team’s faithful be the judge of that. Here are...
Baker Mayfield proved the rumors to be true in recent news and was traded to the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield will join Sam Darnold as the other top three quarterback. With a deal worth $18.8 million and the Panthers covering only $5 million, you could say that the Panthers didn’t do so bad with the negotiation.
Despite getting traded to the Carolina Panthers, the drama with the Browns and Baker Mayfield is still alive. What happened with Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns is getting more and more cringy. He got traded to the Panthers, which would make most people think the drama is over, and...
All four were members of the 2021 Cleveland Browns team. Higgins is now with Carolina, Wilson with New England, Landry with New Orleans, and OBJ remains a free agent as he recovers from the Super Bowl ACL injury. Though professionally in separate places now, the four look like they remain...
Comments / 0