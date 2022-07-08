Drafting the best Ohio State Buckeyes quarterbacks from the past 20 years: Locked On Buckeyes

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Many of the greatest seasons in Ohio State football history have happened thanks to second-year players who made huge leaps into stardom. The Super Sophs led the 1968 Buckeyes to a 50-14 win over Michigan,...
Ohio State continued its recruiting dominance by landing another highly-touted prospect on Sunday. Four-star defensive end Jason Moore is on his way to Columbus, the Maryland native announced via his Twitter account. "Always had dreams, now it’s time to fulfill them," Moore said. "Buckeye Nation Let’s Get Active!!"
The Buckeyes take on Notre Dame in Ohio Stadium on Sept. 3 in a huge game that kicks off the 2022 season for both Ohio State and the Fighting Irish. But until then there is another battle that has been interesting to watch. That is the battle between the two schools for the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings.
Every year, Ohio State football fans expect the Buckeyes to compete for a national title. They have one of the most talented programs year in and year out. Fans expect that talent to equate to a lot of wins, which is a fair expectation. But some deem not winning a title any year a failure.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jermaine Mathews had grown tired of the recruiting process and was content with the offers he’d earned heading into the summer. In his mind, there wasn’t much left to prove, and the rising senior at Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati wasn’t interested in chasing something that he wasn’t completely sure he’d ever get. He’d decided his final summer as a high school student would be dedicated to visiting the schools that were interested -- which didn’t include Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football did not need a more challenging annual football schedule. While the slate always features a few pushovers — Akron last year, for instance — it also always includes at least one big-time matchup. The home-and-home with Notre Dame this year and next. Future series with SEC powers such as Alabama, Georgia and Texas.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Harlem Berry is young. His age is a crucial component of a recruitment that has accelerated in the past few months, causing some programs to shy away, while others embrace his growth. As a 14-year-old freshman in 2021, Berry burst onto the high school scene with...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company that manufactures lenses for vision improvement is laying off 38 people at its facility in the Lockbourne village. VSP Optical Group informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about this through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The company, which works as VSPOne on Rohr […]
While DiCarlo’s Pizza opened a new Columbus-area location in Westerville last month, the popular Steubenville-based pizzeria has shut down another. According to the voicemail greeting of the pizzeria’s Hillard storefront, which was located at 4142 Main St., the eatery is now closed. “Our Hilliard location is now closed....
For the first time, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series stops at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio, Saturday, July 9. The rising stars of NASCAR will battle fender-to-fender on track during NASCAR’s only national series stop in Ohio. The...
Local cheese manufacturer, Blue Jacket Dairy, was awarded a blue ribbon at the Ohio State Fair Cheese Competition on Thursday. Blue Jacket Dairy competed in the open class for “Other Mammal Milk”. Their Arrowhead Chevre took home first place. It's described as spreadable goat cheese with savory herbs....
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Local restaurants will offer discounted burgers this week in celebration of Columbus Burger Week, presented by the Ohio Beef Council. Beginning Monday, July 11 through Sunday, July 17, guests will have the chance to enjoy discounted fan-favorite staples to off-menu specialties. Participating restaurants include Agave and Rye, Columbus Brewing Company, Hoof […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: President Joe Biden paid a visit to the Buckeye State, rallying blue-collar support and talking up the economy and jobs. “When the middle class does well, everyone does well,” Biden said. This same week, the Biden administration is taking on the issue of gun violence again […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Goodguys returned to the Ohio Expo Center for the 24th Summit Racing Nationals. The show featured more than 6,500 rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, imports, and trucks. "What's new this year is we've opened our gates to 1997 and older vehicles, it's a 25-year rolling...
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rainfall totals from storms Tuesday and Wednesday came in the running for the most in 143 years in central Ohio. As additional on-and-off showers loom for Friday, Storm Team 4 compiled rainfall totals for the last three days. Wednesday was the fourth wettest day in Columbus […]
“Active Situation” At Ohio State University Marion Campus. MARION—A large police and fire presence is actively responding on the Marion Campus of The Ohio State University. All buildings and persons have been safely evacuated. At this time no further information is available. Police would only identify the scene...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week’s Picnic with the Pops concert featured the Columbus Symphony Orchestra performing the music of Fleetwood Mac. NBC4’s Jennifer Bullock hosted Saturday night’s event, which featured the crowd singing along to hits like “Go Your Own Way” and swaying to a version of “Landslide.” Hundreds packed the Columbus Commons for […]
(WKBN) — A teen last seen at the Mosquito Lake campgrounds on July 7 is now believed to be in the Columbus area, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office. Makenzie Carson, 16, was last seen in the park’s campgrounds at around 1 a.m. Thursday. She was originally believed to be with her boyfriend in the Akron area.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some members of the St. Thomas More Newman Center told NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall they’re in shock after learning the Paulist priests who serve the center have been ordered to leave by July 31. The priests have run the Catholic ministry at the Ohio State University for 66 years but claim […]
Comments / 0