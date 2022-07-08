ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Drafting the best Ohio State Buckeyes quarterbacks from the past 20 years: Locked On Buckeyes

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNormally this time of year is reserved for...

www.10tv.com

buckeyescoop.com

6 Buckeye Sophomores Ready To Dominate College Football

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Many of the greatest seasons in Ohio State football history have happened thanks to second-year players who made huge leaps into stardom. The Super Sophs led the 1968 Buckeyes to a 50-14 win over Michigan,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Lands Commitment From 4-Star DE

Ohio State continued its recruiting dominance by landing another highly-touted prospect on Sunday. Four-star defensive end Jason Moore is on his way to Columbus, the Maryland native announced via his Twitter account. "Always had dreams, now it’s time to fulfill them," Moore said. "Buckeye Nation Let’s Get Active!!"
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Ohio State Football: What counts as a failure?

Every year, Ohio State football fans expect the Buckeyes to compete for a national title. They have one of the most talented programs year in and year out. Fans expect that talent to equate to a lot of wins, which is a fair expectation. But some deem not winning a title any year a failure.
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Cleveland.com

How Jermaine Mathews turned himself into an Ohio State football player in 30 days: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jermaine Mathews had grown tired of the recruiting process and was content with the offers he’d earned heading into the summer. In his mind, there wasn’t much left to prove, and the rising senior at Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati wasn’t interested in chasing something that he wasn’t completely sure he’d ever get. He’d decided his final summer as a high school student would be dedicated to visiting the schools that were interested -- which didn’t include Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
#College Football Season#American Football#Osu
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lens lab lays off 38 people as branches around US shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company that manufactures lenses for vision improvement is laying off 38 people at its facility in the Lockbourne village. VSP Optical Group informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about this through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The company, which works as VSPOne on Rohr […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Iconic Ohio Valley pizzeria closes Hilliard location

While DiCarlo’s Pizza opened a new Columbus-area location in Westerville last month, the popular Steubenville-based pizzeria has shut down another. According to the voicemail greeting of the pizzeria’s Hillard storefront, which was located at 4142 Main St., the eatery is now closed. “Our Hilliard location is now closed....
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

NASCAR trucks to run in Lexington for only Ohio appearance

For the first time, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series stops at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio, Saturday, July 9. The rising stars of NASCAR will battle fender-to-fender on track during NASCAR’s only national series stop in Ohio. The...
LEXINGTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Local cheese makers bring home blue ribbon from Ohio competition

Local cheese manufacturer, Blue Jacket Dairy, was awarded a blue ribbon at the Ohio State Fair Cheese Competition on Thursday. Blue Jacket Dairy competed in the open class for “Other Mammal Milk”. Their Arrowhead Chevre took home first place. It's described as spreadable goat cheese with savory herbs....
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Burger Week returns; see where to find specials

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Local restaurants will offer discounted burgers this week in celebration of Columbus Burger Week, presented by the Ohio Beef Council. Beginning Monday, July 11 through Sunday, July 17, guests will have the chance to enjoy discounted fan-favorite staples to off-menu specialties. Participating restaurants include Agave and Rye, Columbus Brewing Company, Hoof […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Biden in Ohio; 1st District House race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: President Joe Biden paid a visit to the Buckeye State, rallying blue-collar support and talking up the economy and jobs. “When the middle class does well, everyone does well,” Biden said. This same week, the Biden administration is taking on the issue of gun violence again […]
OHIO STATE
10TV

GoodGuys back in Columbus for 24th Summit Racing Nationals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Goodguys returned to the Ohio Expo Center for the 24th Summit Racing Nationals. The show featured more than 6,500 rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, imports, and trucks. "What's new this year is we've opened our gates to 1997 and older vehicles, it's a 25-year rolling...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How much rain did central Ohio get?

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rainfall totals from storms Tuesday and Wednesday came in the running for the most in 143 years in central Ohio. As additional on-and-off showers loom for Friday, Storm Team 4 compiled rainfall totals for the last three days. Wednesday was the fourth wettest day in Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Active Situation At Ohio State University Marion Campus

“Active Situation” At Ohio State University Marion Campus. MARION—A large police and fire presence is actively responding on the Marion Campus of The Ohio State University. All buildings and persons have been safely evacuated. At this time no further information is available. Police would only identify the scene...
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Picnic with the Pops honors Fleetwood Mac

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week’s Picnic with the Pops concert featured the Columbus Symphony Orchestra performing the music of Fleetwood Mac. NBC4’s Jennifer Bullock hosted Saturday night’s event, which featured the crowd singing along to hits like “Go Your Own Way” and swaying to a version of “Landslide.” Hundreds packed the Columbus Commons for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Teen missing from Mosquito Lake believed to be in Columbus

(WKBN) — A teen last seen at the Mosquito Lake campgrounds on July 7 is now believed to be in the Columbus area, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office. Makenzie Carson, 16, was last seen in the park’s campgrounds at around 1 a.m. Thursday. She was originally believed to be with her boyfriend in the Akron area.
COLUMBUS, OH

