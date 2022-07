The ornate five-story 1889 townhouse at 251 West 76th Street sits on one of the Upper West Side’s loveliest blocks, surrounded by historic homes. Asking $8,500,000, this multi-family property contains seven apartments and plenty of options. A four-bedroom lower unit anchors the home, and though it includes the building’s cellar, the 3,000-square-foot space boasts designer finishes and all of the personality you’d expect in an uptown townhouse. The floors above currently hold six rental apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms.

UPPER WEST SIDE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO