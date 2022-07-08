ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Achiever from Delano Headed to UC Merced

By Brenda Ortiz, UC Merced
Cover picture for the articleUC Merced is highlighting incoming first-year students for fall 2022 — a dynamic, diverse and accomplished cohort of new Bobcats. It’s no surprise Joselle Talabong was named Student of the Year from Delano High School. In addition to her academic prowess, the incoming first-year student participated in many extracurricular activities, including...

