High Achiever from Delano Headed to UC Merced

Join us in the prestigious gated community of Saint Andrews Green off the Fort Washington Golf Course! This custom Image built home has OWNED solar, custom pool, 3 car garage, four bedrooms including an extravagant master suite and 3 bathrooms featuring a large, double door office, beautiful formal dining room and breathtaking high ceilings. The home is perfect for entertaining with a grand living room, hardwood flooring and custom tile fireplace centerpiece, two sets of french doors just off the four point eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and a large island, pantry and stainless steel appliances. There's a serving bar through to the backyard oasis with expanded, stucco covered patio with fans and three separate seating areas. This oversized lot offers two side yards, a grassy area, palm trees and the PebbleTec pool is fully fenced and surrounded by gorgeous mature landscaping and plenty of privacy. The owned solar is such a plus with over 3100 sq ft of living space. This neighborhood is one of the finest in Fresno with Clovis North Schools. Call your realtor today!

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO