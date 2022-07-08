Sandy’s Sandwich Pop-Up in Search of a Brick-and-Mortar

Photo: Instagram / @sandys_sf

Sandy’s is in the market for their own brick-and-mortar space, Eater SF reports. The New Orleans inspired pop-up has been selling muffuletta sandwiches out of Maison Corbeaux in Pacific Heights until just recently, when they suddenly announced that the partnership has come to a close.

Not to be discouraged, owners Peterson Harter and Moni Frailing are carrying on and in search of a permanent home for Sandy’s. At the moment, they are keeping their options open and were tight-lipped when asked by Eater if there were any specific places in mind.

Harter says that the new place would ideally be near a park for to-go orders, but large enough to accomodate indoor diners. A move into a permanent space would also allow the menu to expand, especially when it comes to offering beer and wine with their food.

Sandy’s is known for their New Orleans muffuletta sandwich. A New Orleans native, Harter has created at least five iterations of the Italian sandwich that have drawn a cult-like following among locals. Sandy’s was indeed becoming so popular while operating out of Maison Corbeaux, that perhaps it was time they grow with their own location.

“One of the big things that we were kind of stressing is that we want to be a real business and not just a pop up,” Harter told Eater. “In order for us to do it, we really need to have our own space.” Until they find that space, Harter and Frailing have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help offset the cost of opening a brick-and-mortar.

For more information, visit www.sandyssf.com and follow @sandys_sf on Instagram for updates.