Virginia State

Drenching showers, storms could erase drought in Southeast

By Alex Sosnowski,
 4 days ago

The southeastern United States will be stuck in a weather pattern that not only brings lower-than-average temperatures but also the likelihood of torrential downpours and gusty thunderstorms through next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The combination of an unusually strong southward dip in the jet stream for July, combined with a stalled front and copious amounts of Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico moisture, will all play a role in the intensity, number and frequency of showers and thunderstorms in the region.

"While there will be some day-to-day variation, the greatest concentration of downpours is likely to stretch from southeastern Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle to the southeastern areas of Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vr6Mb_0gZALR2a00

"Inches of rain will pour down over the next seven to 10 days, and that will go a long way toward drought relief," Anderson said.

As of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, soil conditions ranged from abnormally dry to severe drought from north-central and northeastern Florida to southern Virginia. The worst drought conditions were along the Georgia and Carolina coasts, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

Rainfall deficits since June 1 include a mere 12% of normal in Thomaston, Georgia. This town, located to the west of Macon and about 90 minutes south of Atlanta, received only 0.66 of an inch of rain through July 7. Rocky Mount, North Carolina, located just east of Raleigh, has received only 1.10 inches of rain, or 21% of normal, from the first week of June through the first week of July.

AccuWeather forecasters say much more rain is on the way with a general 3-6 inches of rain forecast along portions of the northern Gulf coast and southern Atlantic coast. Some locations in this zone will have the potential to receive 8-12 inches of rain through Friday, July 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yc4Ry_0gZALR2a00

Downpours have already been ramping up this week. Some of the more robust rainfall reports include just over 3 inches of rain on Thursday at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Meanwhile, Augusta, Georgia, received more rain in one hour than what it averages for all of July. The city along the Georgia-South Carolina border was slammed with 4.67 inches of rain from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday and ended up with 5.08 inches for the day. Augusta's normal rainfall for all of July is 4.48 inches.

The rainfall from Thursday was an example of how easily the rainfall deficit can and is likely to be wiped out in the region in the coming days.

Atlanta already turned the corner in terms of dry conditions back in late June. From June 27 through July 7, the city received 5.15 inches of rain, compared to a normal of 1.87 inches, or 2.75 times that of average. Several more inches of rain will fall through next week.

Along with the likelihood of drought being erased, too much rain is likely to fall for drainage in some urban locations to handle. On Thursday, downtown Houston, located on the westernmost fringe of the downpour pattern, was inundated with 2-3 inches of rain in about an hour which led to rapid flooding of city streets during evening rush hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVH0E_0gZALR2a00

As much of the Southeast region will experience frequent showers and thunderstorms that can slow travel and disrupt daily outdoor activities, motorists should be prepared for highly localized torrential downpours that can cause water to rise rapidly on city streets and in low-lying areas, forecasters say.

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

"This will not be good beach weather most days through next week from northern Florida to southeastern Virginia," Anderson said. "People may want to take advantage of short breaks that develop, but be prepared to head for cover as storms build."

The pattern will also be favorable for locally severe thunderstorms that can produce sudden strong wind gusts and frequent lightning strikes. Waterspouts may form given the weather setup and will be an added hazard for beach and boating interests.

Just about two weeks ago, lightning struck a boat that was off the coast of Clearwater, Florida. Seven people on board the vessel had to be rescued after the boat became disabled. In the past week, two lightning fatalities were reported in the Southeast, including one in Georgia and another in North Carolina.

The jet stream dip will result in temperatures swinging from 5-10 degrees above average to 5-10 degrees below average from later this weekend to next week. Typical highs in the Southeast range from the upper 80s in the mountains to the mid-90s just inland of the Gulf and Atlantic coasts.

Temperatures over a couple of days in some locations may struggle to reach 80. While humidity levels will remain high, due to the moisture from the Gulf and Atlantic, they may not be as high as some stretches of hot weather that are common in mid-July.

Minimal concerns for tropical development in the Atlantic

Sometimes, when fronts stall along the northern Gulf and southern Atlantic coasts for multiple days, disturbances that develop and move along can slowly evolve into a tropical system. AccuWeather meteorologists will be monitoring these coastal areas as well as waters offshore for tropical development through next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41VTr8_0gZALR2a00

Much of the Atlantic basin will have atmospheric conditions that are too hostile for tropical development through next week. This is due to vast stretches of dry air, dust and strong winds over the middle part of the atmosphere.

The Atlantic has been quiet since Tropical Storm Colin quickly came and went during the July Fourth holiday weekend. The next tropical storm that forms in the basin will be called Danielle.

The current season is running about a month ahead of normal when it comes to the number of named storms. According to the National Hurricane Center, it's common to have three named systems by Aug. 3. No hurricanes have formed yet in the Atlantic this tropical season, but the average date for when the first hurricane usually occurs is Aug. 11, the NHC says.

Downpours may head into Northeast later next week

As the unsettled pattern continues in the Southeast later next week, there is the potential for showers and thunderstorms to expand northward along the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts as well as the central and northern Appalachians.

The extent of the surge in moisture will depend on the orientation of the jet stream later next week, meteorologists say. A sharp jet stream dip centered over the Midwest would easily allow moisture to be drawn northward, while a more rounded jet stream dip centered over the Northeast would likely limit the moisture for the mid-Atlantic and New England states.

Similar to the Southeast, abnormally dry and drought conditions have been increasing especially from central and northern Pennsylvania to Maine in recent weeks. Intense sunshine, seasonable temperatures and low humidity levels can pull one-quarter to one-half of an inch of moisture out of the soil per day this time of the year, and that can lead to brown lawns, withering flowers and stressed vegetable crops over time.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 3

