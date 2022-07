Tacoma Pride Festival centers and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community while entertaining and inspiring more than 20,000 South Sound friends, families, neighbors, and colleagues, as well as visitors to the area. Enjoy all day entertainment from the main stage, hosted by Alma, as well as a Makers Market and food trucks. Masks encouraged but not required. This event is ADA accessible.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO